Thomas Müller forcibly and unlawfully seized his spouse

In times past, individuals might've stopped calling each other, moved away, or publicly criticize one another through media. But these days, the most evident warning sign of a relationship issue is when a pair decides to unfollow each other on social media, a circumstance that Thomas Müller and his wife Lisa are currently experiencing.

In May, murmurs arose when Lisa Müller, a dressage rider, unexpectedly stopped following her husband Thomas Müller on Instagram. Now, it appears that the footballer has reciprocated by unfollowing his spouse as well. While the duo has yet to offer an explanation, these actions have set the rumor mill spinning about a potential relationship crisis.

The Müllers have been a married couple for approximately 15 years, having exchanged vows in 2009. With the couple no longer showing support for each other on social media, fans worldwide have taken notice and speculated about their relationship status. When RTL questioned Lisa regarding private matters, she declined to comment, but she did assert: "I am not an accessory nor a handbag of his." How will spectators interpret her words now?

"Everything is fine"

Rumors began circulating in May when Lisa unfollowed Thomas and even deleted shared photos from her account. However, the footballer put those misconceptions to rest by affirming, when questioned by the magazine "Bunte," that "Yes, everything is fine."

Fans of football generally won't cling to whether a couple follows each other on social media or not, as long as they witness exceptional performances on the field. On Wednesday, FC Bayern will face Barcelona in the Champions League, and Thomas Müller is expected to be in the squad as the German record champion's top performer - leaving little room for further speculation on their social media relationship.

Despite Thomas Müller's assurance that "everything is fine" in his relationship with celebrity couple Lisa Müller, the unfollowing incident has raised questions among their followers. Regardless, the focus shifts back to the football field as Thomas prepares to perform for FC Bayern against Barcelona in the Champions League.

