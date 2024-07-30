Thomas Gottschalk announces his new team

The family of Thomas Gottschalk is growing and growing. Not only did the 74-year-old recently announce that he is engaged to his girlfriend Karina Mroß, but now he's also announcing new additions to the family with a rare family snapshot.

Even the former "Wetten, dass..?" host, Thomas Gottschalk, has been running an Instagram account for over a year. While he keeps his private life mostly to himself on the social network, he often posts couple photos with his fiancée Karina Mroß. But now, Gottschalk has sent his over 100,000 followers into a frenzy with a family photo.

The photo, posted on July 29, shows him on a family outing surrounded by children. "Fairytale forest at Dollenberg (Black Forest), the adults were on a hardcore hike, the fairy tale uncle and the grandchildren and great-nephews were in the fairyland," Gottschalk writes on the photo showing him with walking sticks in the woods. He also adds, "More offspring is on the way!" It remains unclear whether it's his sons, the 41-year-old Roman or the six years younger Tristan, or another family member who is expecting.

Gottschalk's followers reacted enthusiastically to the family photo. "That's so sweet. Congratulations! And what a great photo," one user wrote. "So cute," commented another user.

Engaged at 74

Thomas Gottschalk had only made his engagement to his partner Karina Mroß public about a month ago. "Before I accidentally let it slip, or before the wrong people make a big deal out of it, I'll announce it myself: Yes, I am engaged!" the host of "Bild" revealed.

However, he forgot the ring in the hotel safe and quickly made a replacement out of candy paper. He also shared a photo of this ring on Instagram. In early May of this year, Gottschalk confirmed the divorce from his long-time wife Thea Gottschalk. The couple had announced their separation in March 2019.

