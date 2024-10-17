Thomas expresses regret following the uproar, referring to the incident.

Amidst harsh criticism, famous entertainer Thomas Gottschalk apologized for an incident involving him physically disciplining his son decades ago. During a book promotion event for his latest release "Unfiltered" in Hamburg, Gottschalk acknowledged, "I regret slapping my son back then, and I still do." Emphasizing his stance against any form of violence, he explained, "I never raised my son with physical punishments. I'm against any form of aggression."

The backlash against Gottschalk ignited during his book promotion campaign. Metekorologist Jörg Kachelmann fueled the fire, publicly labeling Gottschalk as a criminal if his actions had been reported at the time. As a result, Gottschalk faced heavy online criticism, yet there were also sympathetic and supportive voices.

Many commented on two instances described in his 2015 book "Herbstblond" where he disciplined his sons by slapping them. These acts were widely deemed unacceptable and disturbing by some. Others defended Gottschalk, referring to common disciplinary methods of the time or stating, "A slap never caused any harm." However, it's illegal in Germany for parents to physically harm their children. Since 2001, the German Civil Code has established the right to a peaceful upbringing for children, including protection against physical punishment, mental harm, and degrading treatment.

Remorse and Actions

Gottschalk offered insight into the circumstances leading to the slap: "We went into a record store with Paul McCartney's music playing, and he thought he needed to scratch the record. I just reacted. It was a reflex, and I still regret it," said the show host.

Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger, from the Free Voters, came to Gottschalk's defense, writing, "Dear Mr. Kachelmann, fire up your wood stove, make some delicious potato soup, and stop being so grumpy with Mr. Gottschalk. Will it make you feel better then?!", on X.

In "Herbstblond," Gottschalk recounts an incident with his son Roman, where he lost control and slapped him for dropping ice cream on the floor. He also admits to slapping his son Tristan for scratching a Beatles record in a boutique.

Controversial Statements

Recently, Gottschalk has attracted attention for his controversial statements, disregarding political correctness. "I don't consider whether something is politically correct anymore. I'm old enough not to have to be cool anymore. I've been that all my life," he said.

Moreover, Gottschalk made headlines for his remarks about physical contact with female guests, such as with the Spice Girls in the late 1990s. "I only touched women on TV professionally, like an actor who kisses in a movie because it's in the script. I don't call that an attack," he explained to Spiegel. Despite this, he clarified he would refrain from such actions today.

In light of the public backlash, it's important to address the issue of domestic violence. Despite his regret over past incidents, Gottschalk's actions of physically disciplining his sons have been criticized as unacceptable and disturbing, given that such acts are illegal in Germany and go against the right to a peaceful upbringing for children.

