Thomas experienced internal ethical dilemmas prior to his split.

After around 4 decades, Thomas Gottschalk made the decision to split from his wife Thea. This summer, he's preparing to tie the knot once more. Reflecting on his past in his own podcast, "Die Supernasen," he discussed the internal struggles and second thoughts that haunted him before parting ways with Thea.

On this podcast, which Thomas co-hosts with his long-time pal Mike Krüger, he revealed how Mike had been a source of comfort and guidance during his emotional turmoil. Thomas had confided in Mike about his moral hesitations, as he found himself smitten again and unsure of what action to take. After meeting Karina Mroß at a birthday bash on August 23, 2018, Thomas was left pondering his choices – should he leave Thea? Mike's advice to him was straightforward: "Go with your [intuition]!" And that's exactly what Thomas did.

The uncoupling of Thomas and Thea Gottschalk took many by surprise when it happened in March 2019. For decades, they had been perceived as the epitome of romance in the German celebrity world. In the year of their separation announcement, Thomas had already acknowledged his feelings of guilt in an interview with Spiegel.

On the most recent episode of "Supernasen," Thomas also hinted at Mike's unwavering loyalty during those trying times. Even Birgit, Mike's wife, was not privy to their conversations. She only found out about the split through media sources, not her well-informed husband.

“In the morning, in Miami, I was sharing the bed with Birgit, gazing at the sea, and she was perusing the German news online. Then she tells me, ‘Here it says Thomas Gottschalk is leaving his wife.’ And I say, ‘What? That can't be!’” Mike reminisced.

However, he couldn't keep the secret from Birgit for too long. Thomas admitted, “Well, she's known me for a long time, so she could tell right away that I already knew.”

In his podcast, Thomas discussed seeking advice from Mike Krüger about his moral hesitations and internal struggles before deciding to leave his wife.

