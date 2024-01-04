Court case - Thomas Drach expects "crystal-clear acquittal"

On Thursday, the accused Thomas Drach denied all guilt in the trial for several cash-in-transit robberies. "I expect a crystal-clear acquittal," said the Reemtsma kidnapper in his "last word" in Cologne district court. "If I am convicted, I will immediately file charges with an independent public prosecutor's office."

After the "last word", the judge interrupted the hearing for the time being. The chamber may hand down its verdict on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Drach is alleged to have committed four spectacular robberies of cash-in-transit vehicles in Cologne, Frankfurt am Main and Limburg in Hesse in 2018 and 2019. The 63-year-old is also charged with attempted murder: In two of the crimes, he is alleged to have shot at cash carriers, and the two men suffered serious injuries.

The public prosecutor's office has demanded a prison sentence of 15 years for Drach, followed by preventive detention.

In 1996, Drach kidnapped Jan Philipp Reemtsma, heir to the Hamburg tobacco dynasty Reemtsma, and released him for ransom. He was sentenced to fourteen and a half years in prison for the crime.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de