This year's biggest lunar spectacle graces the night sky.

This September, the spectacle of a Supermoon graces the night sky. But wait till October, as this celestial event will be surpassed with the moon coming closer to Earth than normal. This unusual closeness will make the moon appear even larger and brighter than before.

On October 17th, the firmament will witness an awe-inspiring celestial occurrence. The October full moon is the brightest of the year, with its extraordinary proximity to Earth and subsequent brightness and size making it a truly mesmerizing sight. The moon will be about 357,500 kilometers away from Earth, much nearer than the typical distance of around 385,000 kilometers.

At its closest approach to Earth, known as the perigee, the moon will be a mere 357,175 kilometers away. This close distance gives rise to the popular term, "Supermoon", although this is not a scientific definition. Regardless, the October moon will surpass the September Supermoon in both brightness and size, an impressive feat.

In comparison to the September Supermoon, the October moon will appear significantly brighter and larger due to its positioning. With an apparent diameter of about 33.2 arcminutes, it will outshine the September moon, which had a diameter of only 31.1 arcminutes, making the October full moon the most captivating of the year. An arcminute is a unit of angular measurement in the sky, equating to one-sixtieth of a degree, illustrating the moon's apparent size from Earth.

Visibility and precise observation times

The Supermoon will reach its zenith at 13:27 on October 17th, but remains hidden during the daytime. It will only emerge in the east around 18:11 and can be observed throughout the night. The most stunning moment will occur when the moon reaches its highest point of its nightly trajectory at 01:20 on October 18th.

The Supermoon's proximity to Earth allows it to reflect up to 30 percent more light than usual, making it not only brighter but also approximately 14 percent larger in diameter than a typical full moon, offering a breathtaking spectacle in the night sky.

Moreover, the Supermoon has effects on Earth. Due to its proximity, the celestial body exerts a stronger gravitational force, intensifying tidal forces. During a Supermoon, these forces can be up to 20 percent stronger than during a common full moon, leading to higher tides, called spring tides, and more powerful ebbs.

The October full moon is traditionally called the "Hunter's Moon" because hunters relied on the moonlight's brightness to spot game in the fields. The game was more active at this time, preparing for winter by building up fat reserves, making hunting more straightforward. In Germany, the October moon is also known as the "Wine Moon" because it coincides with the grape harvest.

The following Supermoon in October will surpass the September event in brightness and size due to its closer proximity to Earth. On the night of October 17th, stargazers can witness the Hunter's Moon, a traditional name for this full moon, as it reaches its most captivating appearance.

