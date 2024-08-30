- This year, the temperature peaks at an astonishing 34.5 degrees.

On Thursday, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern experienced its hottest temperature of the year thus far, reaching an impressive 34.5 degrees at Anklam's weather station. The German Weather Service verified this information upon request, confirming the report made earlier by NDR.

Consequently, the temperature record at any station in the state this year was broken on this day. As per DWD's records, the 34.5-degree mark set on August 29 was the highest ever recorded at a measuring station in MV.

However, a brief respite from the heatwave is anticipated in the coming days. According to forecasts, temperatures in MV are projected to hover between 20 to 23 degrees on Saturday, with coastal regions experiencing slightly cooler temperatures around 19 degrees. Similarly, Sunday's forecast predicts temperatures ranging from 21 to 24 degrees, with coastal regions seeing temperatures around 20 degrees.

The record-breaking temperature was not limited to Anklam, as the district of Vorpommern-Grieifswald also experienced unusually high temperatures during this heatwave. It's worth noting that this was the first time the district of Vorpommern-Grieifswald recorded temperatures above 34 degrees in August.

