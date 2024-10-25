This wheat flour exhibits exceptional quality.

During the colder months, the oven is utilized more frequently for baking treats like cakes, cookies, or homemade bread and pizza. The key component in these recipes is wheat flour, a staple in most households. An analysis by Öko-Test determines if you possess the ideal type for your home baking endeavors.

Any baking enthusiast cannot dismiss the significance of flour. Types 405 and 550 are widely used for bread, cakes, cookies, and pizza, and can usually be found in most households. The number associated with the flour signifies the degree of milling, as measured by the amount of ash that remains on 100 grams of grain after being burned at 900 degrees Celsius. Type 405 contains approximately 405 milligrams of minerals per 100 grams of flour.

Öko-Test conducted an examination of 30 varied wheel flours, including one-eighteenth from conventional agriculture and one-twelfth from organic farming. These flours were sourced from discount stores and (bio) supermarkets, with prices ranging from 0.49 to 2.59 euros per kilogram.

The results: twenty-one brands received the commendable rating of "very good." An additional four were rated as "good." Fortunately, no flour was given a less favorable score than "satisfactory."There were no harmful levels of toxic cadmium, mineral oil components, or harmful bacteria detected by the testers' laboratories. Mold toxins, glyphosate, and germs that may harm your health were also not present.

Multiple pesticide residues in discount store products

Despite this, discount products from Aldi Süd, Lidl, and Penny only received the rating of "satisfactory." The main deductions were due to multiple pesticide residues, including those considered questionable by the testers.

Among the "very good" products were the most cost-effective recommendations in the test. These include the "Gut & Günstig Quality Wheat Flour Type 405" from Edeka, the "K-Classic Wheat Flour Type 405" from Kaufland, the "Korn Mühle Wheat Flour Type 405" from Netto, and the "Küchenstolz Quality Wheat Flour Type 405" from Norma. All flours are available for 0.65 euros per kilogram.

Fun fact: Flours with low extraction rates, such as 405, 550, or 630, can be stored for a year or more if stored appropriately in an airtight, dark, and cool environment.

Bakers would benefit from advising customers to store flour appropriately, such as in an airtight, dark, and cool environment, to ensure its longevity. Additionally, when seeking high-quality flour for baking, it's advisable to look for brands that have received positive ratings, like "Gut & Günstig Quality Wheat Flour Type 405" from Edeka, which is rated "very good" in the Öko-Test analysis.

Read also: