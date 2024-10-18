This weekend's viewing recommendations:

As the chill in the air increases, you might opt to stay nestled at home or indoors for coziness. But what about activities to pass the time while keeping warm? I've got some recommendations for you!

"Woman of the Moment"

Fans of true crime will relish in this period.

The current offerings are overflowing with projects aimed at those captivated by real-life investigations. This time around, the talented Anna Kendrick has joined the league.

"Woman of the Moment" marks Kendrick's directorial debut and recounts the true account of Rodney Alcala, popularly known as "the Dating Game killer". He had previously graced the show as a contestant before being exposed as a serial killer.

Kendrick not only directs the film but also stars as Cheryl Bradshaw, whose life crosses paths with the murderer in a "The Dating Game" episode from 1978, which is now streaming on Netflix.

"Smile 2"

Brace yourself for some serious chills from Ray Nicholson.

Yes, the son of Jack Nicholson is terrorizing audiences with his eerie smile in this horror sequel that rivals his father's chilling performance in "The Shining".

The supernatural follow-up to the 2022 film follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) who begins to experience terrifying and inexplicable events as she prepares for a world tour.

Whether it's asking "Why did you stop smiling?", you'll soon realize, it might have been better not to.

"Smile 2" is currently in theaters.

"Anora"

Following its Cannes Film Festival victory, excitement for this one is reaching a fever pitch.

Mikey Madison steals the show in the leading role as an exotic dancer who embarks on a romantic journey with the son of a Russian oligarch, played by Mark Eydelshteyn.

Legendary director Greta Gerwig offered her thoughts on the film, praising its ability to pay homage to the classic structures of directors such as Lubitsch and Hawks while maintaining a fresh and authentic feeling.

Catch it in theaters now.

"Goodrich"

Michael Keaton's October is booked solid.

Not only is his "Beetlejuice 2" enchanting moviegoers, but he's also set to host "SNL" on Saturday and has another project on deck.

In "Goodrich," Keaton plays Andy Goodrich, a gallery owner who turns to his adult, pregnant daughter (played by Mila Kunis) for help managing his twin pre-teens, after his wife leaves him for rehab.

Although it's a comedy, it promises to be quite a roller-coaster ride! "Goodrich" is currently in theaters.

"Happy's Place"

Has she somehow "Worked too hard/Loved her kids and never stopped?"

Reba McEntire returns to our screens, this time portraying a woman who inherits her father's tavern and the colorful characters that go with it, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Fans of her previous show, "Reba," will recognize McEntire's charisma as the driving force behind any show she's in.

"Happy's Place" airs Fridays on NBC, allowing for the legendary country singer to coordinate her small-screen appearances with her mentoring duties on "The Voice," which also airs on the network.

"It's Florida, Man"

If you're in the dark about the enigma that is "Florida Man," Fire up that search engine!

Florida-born stories can be nothing short of mystifying, and some of them have become legendary.

Entertainment heaven has provided a collection of stars to reenact some of these stories in "It's Florida, Man." The show includes Anna Faris, Simon Rex, and Sam Richardson.

Are you a fan of half-hour episodes, star-studded casts, and "Is that actually happening?" moments? Grab your tickets for this one on HBO (owned by CNN's parent company) or Max.

