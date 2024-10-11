This weekend's viewing recommendations:

Weekends can mean different things for different folks. Some might enjoy shopping, hanging out with friends, or managing errands. Others prefer staying home, relaxing, and catching up on some streaming content.

If you're in the latter category, we've got you covered. Here's what you can watch this weekend:

“Beetlejuice 2: The Resurrection”

Greetings, dear viewers!

The sequel to the 1988 blockbuster stars original actors Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, with Jenny Ortega joining the crew. This mystical comedy-horror centering around an annoying spectral spirit brings a mix of family drama and laughter.

Already a hit in theaters, “Beetlejuice 2: The Resurrection” is available for rent or purchase on platforms like Apple and Amazon.

The film is distributed by Warner Bros., which shares a parent company with CNN.

“Teacher's Court: Season 4”

Brace yourself for more hilarity as the popular ABC comedy returns for another season. Set in a metropolitan inner-city elementary school in Philadelphia, “Teacher's Court” follows the relationship between teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) after their steamy kiss in the season 3 finale.

Catch new episodes of “Teacher's Court: Season 4” on ABC every Wednesday night. You can also catch up on episodes later on Hulu.

“Ali Wong Unfiltered: Lady in the Water”

If you love Ali Wong's sharp wit and blunt humor, you're in luck!

Recently divorced from husband Justin Hakuta, the “Beef” star shares stories of her journey back into the dating world in this laugh-out-loud stand-up comedy special. Fans will also get an inside look into how she met her current beau, star of “Barry,” Bill Hader.

“Ali Wong Unfiltered: Lady in the Water” is now available for streaming on Netflix.

“Murderous Sweetie: The Series”

Ella Purnell's performance in “Yellowjackets” was undoubtedly impressive. Now, prepare to see her in a completely different light.

In “Murderous Sweetie: The Series,” Purnell plays Rhiannon Lewis, a seemingly ordinary woman with a dark secret – she's a serial killer who enjoys her grisly pastime.

Based on CJ Skuse's bestselling book, this dark comedy is reminiscent of “Dexter,” with a helping of revenge and everyday normalcy to keep you engaged.

You can catch this twisted series on Starz.

“Basketball Breakdowns: The Inside Stories”

Sports documentaries are often a crowd-pleaser, regardless of your love for the sport.

This docuseries delves into the personal lives of five NBA superstars: Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

By providing insights into their lives outside the court, “Basketball Breakdowns: The Inside Stories” offers a more nuanced look at these athletes, making basketballmore engaging for even the most casual fans.

“Basketball Breakdowns: The Inside Stories” is currently streaming on Netflix.

“Outer Banks: Season 4 (Parts 1 and 2)”

Fans of this teen drama can rejoice as season 4 is now streaming, divided into two parts.

Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the series pits a group of wealthy, seasonal resident teens known as the “Kooks” against working-class locals, the “Pogues,” as they embark on a treasure hunt.

Whether you're new to the series or a long-time fan, you won't want to miss the exciting twists and turns of “Outer Banks: Season 4.”

