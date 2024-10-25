Skip to content
This weekend, prepare to switch between encounters with benevolent extraterrestrials and disputes among religious figures.

Struggling to assert that there's nothing worthy of viewing? The plethora of content choices makes it a challenge to make a choice. We're here to offer assistance.

In the film titled "Venom: The Last Dance," Tom Hardy portrays the characters of Eddie Brock and Venom.
In the film titled "Venom: The Last Dance," Tom Hardy portrays the characters of Eddie Brock and Venom.

Here are some of our recommendations for the fresh content to binge and stream this weekend.

Take a look.

“Venom: The Last Dance”

Will the third time be the charm?

Tom Hardy returns for the third installment in the “Venom” series, playing dual roles as Eddie Brock/Venom. The well-known alien symbiote has made appearances not only in his own films but also in the Spider-Man comic book series.

Actor Ralph Fiennes portrays Cardinal Lawrence in the film direction of Edward Berger titled

In the latest and final Venom film, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Andy Serkis join the ride, continuing from "Let There Be Carnage." The story follows Brock on the run.

The film is currently playing in theaters.

“Conclave”

This film boasts some big names.

Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini star in this movie set in the Catholic church world.

Kelsey Asbille portrays the character of Iris in the film

Fiennes takes on the role of Lawrence, the dean of the College of Cardinals, aiding in the selection of the Pope. The conclave occurs when the group is sequestered to make the pick, leading to drama as people are forced to spend time together.

Based on the Robert Harris novel of the same name, “Conclave” is currently in theaters.

“Don’t Move”

The clock is ticking.

In this horror/thriller, a woman in Big Sur's forests must outrun a serial killer with just 20 minutes left before her body completely shuts down due to a paralytic drug. The pressure is mounting, aren't you thinking?

A fragment from the production

Kelsey Asbille stars in this film now streaming on Netflix.

“Your Monster”

Do you enjoy a mix of romance, comedy, and horror?

Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, and Edmund Donovan star in this film about a timid actor who finds her voice after she meets a terrifying, yet oddly captivating Monster living in her closet.

The movie is currently playing in theaters.

Taylor Polidore Williams portrays the character of Kimmie in the 'Beauty in Black.'

‘Beauty in Black’

Tyler Perry introduces a new drama in this 16-episode Netflix series.

According to the synopsis, "The story takes place in Atlanta, bringing together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famous Magic City strip club."

Perry said, "I was like, ‘What happened if those worlds collided — the stripper world and this hair care business?’"

Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

Jacobi Jupe and Danny Crystal star in

‘Before’

This 10-episode limited series features Billy Crystal as a child psychologist encountered by a mysterious young boy with a haunting connection to his past. The supernatural thriller also stars Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe, Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia, and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

The first two episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+.

‘Simone Biles Rising, Part 2’

Two new episodes of this docuseries from director Katie Walsh follow Simone Biles as she qualifies for the US Olympic Team and goes on to achieve gold medal success at the Paris Olympic Games.

Simone Biles' Feature in 'Soaring Simone Biles'

Biles' trailblazing journey to become the most decorated gymnast in history is an inspiring watch.

All four episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

