This weekend, Gauff clinched her eighth WTA title, while Castellanos delivered in crucial moments. Five athletes who stood out.

As the playoffs intensify in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB), top performers are emerging. College football observed an upset by an underdog team, while one of tennis' leading stars returned to form with a commanding performance.

The following are five athletes who stood out over the weekend.

Cori Gaff

American tennis sensation Cori Gaff put up a fantastic performance to win the China Open Final - her eighth Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title - by defeating unseeded Karolina Muchová. Gaff provided minimal chances for her Czech opponent to compete, taking control from the beginning, ultimately clinching a 6-1 6-3 victory.

Ranked fourth globally, Gaff has now won eight out of her nine WTA finals. The 24 aces she managed boosted her chances of securing her first WTA title since triumphing at the Auckland Classic at the beginning of the year.

Gaff experienced a reversal in her opening sets in her three previous matches before the China Open final. Committed from the start, the 20-year-old ensured there was no repeat of this pattern, serving to love at the beginning of the set and breaking Muchová’s serve, building a 4-1 advantage.

Muchová took an early 2-0 lead in the second set, but Gaff responded strongly with four consecutive games before sealing the victory.

Rober Lewandowski, Barcelona

Veteran striker Rober Lewandowski helped Barcelona rebound from its loss in Spain's La Liga with an impressive three-goal haul against Deportivo Alavés.

Lewandowski scored the opening goal after six minutes, then scored his second following a well-executed counter-attack down Barcelona’s left side. He swiftly completed his hat-trick after 32 minutes with a skillful finish past Alavés goalkeeper Antonio Sivera. This was Lewandowski’s third hat-trick for Barcelona and his 27th overall at the club level.

Lewandowski played a vital role as Barcelona distributed four goals against Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League, scoring two himself. He had found the back of the net five times in total for the week and 12 for the season in just 11 games.

Lewandowski has become a pivotal figure in a formidable Barcelona attack, partnered by Brazilian Raphinha and Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal. The victory lifted Barcelona, which suffered its first defeat of the season against Osasuna the previous week, to the top of La Liga heading into the international break, with Real Madrid emerging victorious over Villareal.

Sabrina Ioanescu, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ioanescu recovered from a disappointing outing in Game 3 to guide the New York Liberty to the WNBA Finals with 22 points against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4.

Ioanescu shone from the get-go, connecting on three three-pointers in the first quarter, torching the Aces. Ioanescu ended the first quarter with 12 points, providing crucial support to the Liberty’s offense that proved overwhelming for the two-time defending champions.

Ioanescu and the Liberty needed to prove their worth after a disappointing Game 3 loss. Led by reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, the Aces had won 12-straight playoff home games – the longest streak in WNBA history.

Ioanescu added five three-pointers for the fifth time in her career, as New York qualified for its second-consecutive WNBA Finals, finally exorcising demons from last year when they fell short in the final series against the Aces.

The Liberty waits to face either the Connecticut Sun or Minnesota Lynx, who play in a do-or-die Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Quarterback Diego Pavia led the Vanderbilt Commodores to a memorable victory against No. 1-ranked Alabama, marking Vanderbilt’s first defeat of a top-ranked team in the school’s history. Having lost 60 consecutive matches against top-five teams prior to this, Pavia delivered a near-perfect performance against the Crimson Tide, completing 18 out of 20 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns, and adding 56 yards rushing.

Pavia displayed exceptional courage against one of college football’s powerhouses, most notably with a 36-yard touchdown pass from fourth-and-one to increase the Commodores' lead late in the third quarter.

Vanderbilt had not triumphed over Alabama in nearly 40 years. Pavia started the game by scoring 13 unanswered points to open a 13-0 advantage. He then controlled the game by hitting his wide receivers and utilized his running skills to accumulate first downs.

Pavia knelt to seal the historic victory, triggering wild celebrations among Vanderbilt fans, many of whom stormed the field.

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Castellanos delivered a dramatic, game-winning single in the ninth inning to propel the Philadelphia Phillies to a Game 2 victory against the New York Mets, leveling the National League Division Series at 1-1.

With two outs and runners on first and second to end the ninth, Castellanos stepped up and delivered a single into left field, igniting a jubilant scene at Citizens Bank Park.

Castellanos has a penchant for hitting clutch shots, leading the league this season with four walk-off hits. This was a memorable feat, one that will leave an imprint on the hearts of Philly sports fans.

In the sixth round, Castellanos smashed a homer, equalizing the score at 3-3. He then secured the leading run in the eighth, lifting Philadelphia's tally to 6-4.

During the Mets' ninth, he pulled off an impressive slide to bring the game to a halt, keeping it tied at 6-6. With Turner and Harper already on first and second, Castellanos nailed a perfectly aimed single, sending it into left field.

In this nail-biting encounter, Castellanos' impact was crucial in securing a crucial win for Philadelphia, leaving the series on a knife's edge at 1-1.

