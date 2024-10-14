This weekend, five sports stars delivered outstanding performances, setting a new record in a marathon and showcasing impressive offensive skills in the NFL.

On Sunday, we witnessed the record-breaking performance of a woman in the swiftest marathon ever, while a local hero helped establish a 50-year-mark in the MLB playoffs games. Impressively, a record from the WNBA Finals was also shattered during the same period.

Five athletes stood out this weekend.

Mercy Wanjiru

Kenya's Mercy Wanjiru became the first female athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours and eleven minutes on Sunday.

Wanjiru's time of 2:09:56 almost sliced two minutes off the previous record set by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa at the Berlin Marathon last year. Her race time was even faster than Paula Radcliffe's 2003 record of 2:09:56, which had stood unchallenged for 15 years.

The heavily favored Wanjiru dominated the Windy City marathon, finishing eight minutes ahead of Ethiopia's Meseret Kebede in second place. Wanjiru also lowered her own personal best by almost five minutes.

The triumphant Kenyan dedicated her victory to compatriot Samson Kiptoo, who set the men's world record of 2:00:35 in the same race the previous year before tragically losing his life in a car crash in February.

This was Wanjiru's third victory in the Chicago Marathon.

A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson demonstrated her prowess as a two-time WNBA MVP by leading the New York Liberty to a crucial Game 2 win, leveling the series with the Minnesota Lynx.

Wilson scored 21 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and recorded seven steals – a WNBA Finals record – helping the Liberty defeat the Lynx 80-66.

New York had suffered a shock defeat in Game 1 but responded by building a comfortable lead in the first half. However, the Lynx came back, reducing the gap to just four points. It was then that Wilson stepped in, scoring four points and blocking a crucial shot at the end of the third quarter, effectively putting an end to the Lynx's rally.

In the sold-out crowd of 18,040 at Barclays Center, Wilson proved to be the driving force on the court. She displayed her versatility, scoring both inside the paint and beyond the arc, whilst also putting the Lynx under intense defensive pressure, preventing them from breaking past 70 points for the first time in these playoffs.

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals takes place in Minnesota on Wednesday, with the best-of-five series now tied at 1-1.

Max Scherzer

In the opening game of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, Max Scherzer gave a masterclass in pitching, helping establish a historic postseason milestone for the Dodgers.

Mets batters struggled to get near Scherzer's pitches, with the Dodgers extending their streak of consecutive retiring hitters to 28. Scherzer permitted only three hits throughout his outing, with the first coming in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers' shared pitching efforts equaled the all-time MLB postseason record of 33 straight scoreless innings, contributing to their dominant 9-0 victory over the Mets.

Born and raised in nearby Burbank, California, Scherzer has cherished memories of attending Dodgers games with his family as a youngster. The capacity crowd of 53,503 at Dodger Stadium would have undoubtedly been an emotional victory for him.

The Dodgers' streak of 33 scoreless innings dates back to the third inning of Game 3 against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. The record matches that set by the 1966 Baltimore Orioles against the Dodgers during the World Series that year.

Saquon Barkley

In a close-fought encounter between two top NFL teams, one player made a significant impact: Saquon Barkley.

Barkley scored two touchdowns within close range, accumulated 132 rushing yards, and carried the ball 24 times, helping the Ravens overpower rookie sensation Jalen Hurts and the Washington Commanders, 30-23.

In this game, Barkley became the first player to rush for a touchdown in the first five games of the season since legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005.

Barkley currently leads the league in rushing yards (704), touchdowns (nine), and has the second highest yards per carry. The second highest rusher in the league, Jordan Howard, is 95 yards behind Barkley.

The formidable Titans running back continues to enhance the Ravens' Super Bowl ambitions. By combining forces with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and dynamic wide receiver Rashod Bateman, the Ravens now have one of the most intimidating offenses in the NFL.

Baltimore improved to 4-2, having won their fourth straight game following a tough start to the season.

The Jamaican striker continually posed a danger and responded with a header in the second half, equalizing after Olivia Smith's initial score before the interval. With mere minutes remaining, Shaw hit the post, making it seem like City would miss out on the three points.

However, she persisted; the striker was deftly slotted through towards the goal in the second extra minute and efficiently managed to ward off her defender before confidently shooting into the top corner.

Shaw's double score protected City's undefeated streak and bolstered their already impressive win over Barcelona Femení in the UEFA Women's Champions League, which took place on the previous Wednesday.

The victory by Mercy Wanjiru in the marathon also highlighted the importance of sports records, as she improved upon Paula Radcliffe's record that had stood for 15 years.

The performance of A'ja Wilson for the New York Liberty in the WNBA playoffs showcased her versatility and leadership abilities, as she scored points inside and outside the paint and recorded a WNBA Finals record of seven steals in a crucial game win.

Read also: