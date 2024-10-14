This week, Zelensky aims to unveil his strategy for achieving victory.

19:41 Military Court Convicts Crimean Resident to 21 Years imprisonmentA Russian military tribunal has meted out a 21-year sentence to a resident of the annexed Ukrainian coastal region of Crimea, labeled as a traitor. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed this information. The man hails from the port city of Sevastopol and is accused of disclosing the whereabouts of Russian troops to Ukraine and plotting to torch an administrative building.

19:05 Insurgents: Russia Trains North Korean Units near MariupolA Ukrainian insurgent group alleges to have spotted Russian training facilities for North Korean soldiers near Mariupol. As reported by the "Kyiv Post," the movement shared this intel on its Telegram channel. The insurgency claims to have discovered three distinct training bases in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories, all near Mariupol in the eastern part of the nation. At present, the region is being utilized for extensive artillery drills.

18:28 Russia asserts Control over Another VillageRussia claims success in the Ukrainian district of Saporischschja, stating that a village called Levadnoje has been seized. These assertions remain unverified. When asked about the claimed capture of the village, a Ukrainian military spokesperson informed the "Kyiv Independent" that the situation is volatile and either side could shift the momentum.

18:00 Poland and Baltics Respond to East German Politicians' ArticlePolish and Baltic officials have responded to the appeals by three East German politicians, published as an op-ed in the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung." They reiterate their endorsement of Ukraine's "peace formula." "Peace proposals and settlements should not compromise the victim of a military invasion," they underline. They also emphasize that peace would materialize instantly if Russia ceased its transgression of international law by attacking Ukraine. During the German Unity day, the ministers of Brandenburg and Saxony, Dietmar Woidke and Michael Kretschmer, as well as the CDU Thuringia chairperson, Mario Voigt, demanded in an op-ed in the FAZ that Germany should strengthen its diplomatic efforts to foster peace in Ukraine. They also advocated for a ceasefire. Following the elections in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, the East German politicians are now engaged in coalition negotiations in their respective regions, relying on an alliance with Sahra Wagenknecht.

17:31 "Hold fast": Zelensky reports tense Situation at KurskRussian forces are exerting considerable pressure on the Ukrainian forces on multiple fronts. "Active operations are currently underway along the entire front line, but the confrontations are most intense in the directions of Pokrovsk and Kurachove," President Volodymyr Zelensky reported after a meeting of the General Staff in Kyiv. Russian forces have been besieging Ukrainian positions in the Russian region of Kursk for nearly five days. "The guys are enduring and conducting counterattacks," Zelensky announced.

17:04 Pope's Envoyheads to Moscow after Zelensky's AppealCardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's envoy to Ukraine, has arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, based on reports from the Russian state-run news agency RIA, citing a Vatican source. A meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a close ally of the Russian leadership, is possible. Zuppi visited Moscow in June 2023. A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis in Rome. Zelensky requested the head of the Roman Catholic Church to intervene to secure the release of Ukrainian detainees held captive by Russia.

16:32 "Ask for Russia's Forgiveness": Frenchman sentenced to Labor Camp in MoscowA French political expert detained in Moscow in early June has been penalized with three years in a labor camp for suspected espionage and information collection regarding Russian military activity. The court fell short of the prosecutor's request of 3 years and three months. The defense pleaded for leniency and proposed a fine. The verdict is yet to be finalized. The accused, Laurent Vinatier, expressed his remorse, stating, "I apologize to Russia for not adhering to the Russian Federation's laws." Reports suggest that Vinatier failed to register as a 'foreign agent.'

16:07 One fatality, Several Injured: Russian Assault on OdessaA Russian missile strike on the Black Sea port of Odessa leads to the damage of two freighters and a grain silo, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba's Telegram updates. The regional leader, Oleh Kiper, reports one death and at least eight citizens injured, including two critically.

15:02 Kremlin Slams NATO Nuclear Drill as Tension BoosterThe Kremlin has lambasted the yearly NATO nuclear exercise as fueling tensions even further amid the war in Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov, speaking to Russian agency Interfax, such exercises contribute to the heightening of tensions during a time when a hot war is being waged in the Ukraine conflict. Peskov strangely neglected to mention Russia's frequent nuclear drills, raising alerts, and missile threats in connection with the Ukraine conflict.

14:37 Thiele: Ukrainian Forces Brace for Potential TrapWar analyst Ralph Thiele believes the Ukrainian frontline holds dire prospects, partially due to the failed Kursk operation. He stresses the urgency of stabilizing Ukraine, a task that can be achieved only with a truce. Meanwhile, Putin continues to arm Russia for future engagements.

14:00 Chinese Military Leaders Greet Russian Defense MinisterRussian Defense Minister Andrei Beloussov visited Beijing for discussions with China's top military officials. The Russian Defense Ministry announced he would engage in several discussions with the country's military and political leadership during his stay. His unannounced visit occurs one week before the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, where the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is expected. Over the past 2.5 years, relations between Russia and China have strengthened in diplomacy, military operations, and economics, amid the Ukraine war.

13:28 Lull in Ukrainian Drone AttacksThe Ukrainian drone assaults seem to have ceased for the first time in over a month and a half. No drone attacks have been reported thus far, according to Ukrainian media - the first instance in 48 consecutive nights. The Ukrainian air force remains silent on drone assaults, while the Russian army conducted bombing raids last night.

13:15 German Government Confirms Biden Visit Wed. German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner confirmed US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany was scheduled for this week. The federal government is cooperating closely with the American administration on the details, but precise information remains unavailable. The planned full-honors state visit was postponed to the end of last week due to a US hurricane. A summit to support Ukraine at the US airbase in Ramstein was canceled as a result.

12:43 Ukrainian Military Claims Russian Plane FireThe Ukrainian military intelligence service released a video depicting a Russian military airport's airplane engulfed in flames. Sources claim a Tu-134 transport aircraft caught fire overnight Sunday, possibly due to arson. These aircraft are primarily used to transport key Russian Defense Ministry personnel. The Russian military airport is located in Orenburg, bordering Kazakhstan.

11:58 German Intelligence Agency Reveals Close Call in SummerAccording to the German intelligence agency, Germany narrowly avoided a plane crash in July due to a possible fire in an air cargo package. The package, en route from the Baltic region to Leipzig's DHL logistics center, ignited and started a cargo container fire. A brush with disaster occurred since the cargo package's further flight was delayed in Leipzig. German authorities suspect this incident could be related to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief: Putin Aims to Rebuild World OrderBND president Bruno Kahl highlighted the direct military threat from Russia. He asserted Russian armed forces might be capable of launching an assault on NATO by the end of the decade. Kahl stated that Russia views Germany as an adversary, considering it a major backer of Ukraine, which Russia invaded. "We are directly confronting Russia," Kahl said, adding that the goal is beyond Ukraine and targets the "creation of a new world order." Kahl further claimed Russian intelligence is operating aggressively and devoid of any ethics. A significant deterioration in the situation is inevitable, Kahl predicted, necessitating enhanced measures for German security services to counter these threats.

11:00 German Intelligence Officials Warn of Aggressive Russian EspionageTop German intelligence authorities raised concerns about covert and hybrid operations by Russian spies during a public briefing in the Bundestag. Martina Rosenberg, president of the Military Shield Service, revealed foreign intelligence agencies' attempts to spy on the Bundeswehr, aiming to discover German military aid to Ukraine, spy on training projects, or create insecurities through sabotage activities. Thomas Haldenwang, president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, detailed the increase in Russian spying and sabotage activities in Germany. "We are witnessing aggressive Russian intelligence operations," he noted. Read more here.

10:29 EU Slaps Sanctions on Iran for Supplying Missiles to RussiaThe EU has levied new penalties on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The punitive measures target organizations, establishments, and individuals engaged in the manufacture and distribution of these weapons, as reported by EU diplomats following a decision made by foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Check it out here.

10:20 "Phantom Fleet" Report Shows Russia Amplifying Oil Exports Via Old TankersRussia is ramping up its oil exports using its so-called "Phantom Fleet" of aged oil tankers, as per a study. The fleet's capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, an increase from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022, according to the Kyiv School of Economics. This amounts to 70% of Russia's overall seaborne oil exports, the study reveals. Various Western nations accuse Russia of employing barely seaworthy vessels to skirt EU sanctions imposed in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. This enables Russia to evade a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries by using vessels not owned or insured by Western firms, posing a significant marine pollution hazard.

09:25 Faeser Warns of Escalating Russian Spy Activities in GermanyGerman Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser flags increasing risks posed by Russian spying operations within Germany. "Putin's regime is behaving increasingly aggressively," she stated in an interview with Handelsblatt. "Our security agencies are deploying significant resources to safeguard our country from the perils of Russian espionage, sabotage, and cyberattacks. They have thwarted potential explosive attacks in Germany ordered by the Russian regime against our military aid for Ukraine in the past," she continued. CDU foreign and security policy spokesperson Roderich Kiesewetter also voiced concerns about violent incidents: sabotage and targeted assassinations appear imminent, he told Handelsblatt, advocating for the strengthening of intelligence agencies financially, personnel-wise, and materially. "Our counter-espionage capabilities are almost non-existent, and sanctions for deterrence are only being enforced half-heartedly," he critiques.

08:51 Moscow Accuses Kiev of KidnappingsMoscow is accusing Ukraine of abductions. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova alleges that Ukrainian forces have abducted over a thousand residents from the Russian region of Kursk. She offers no proof. She also commented to the Argumenty I Fakty news portal that more than 30,000 people from Russian border regions had been evacuated due to Ukrainian attacks and were sheltering throughout Russia. International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner remain in effect for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children. According to earlier Ukrainian reports, nearly 20,000 children had been transported to Russia or Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine by the beginning of the year. Some have since been returned.

08:23 Judge: "Two Negative Developments for Ukraine"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that soldiers from North Korea are reinforcing Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest there are 10,000 North Koreans undergoing artillery training. ntv reporter Stefan Richter explains why this is "two negative developments for Ukraine."

07:44 Scholz Points Out Deficiencies in War ReportingGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlights flaws in Ukraine war coverage. Referring to the hostile sentiments towards Ukrainian aid prevalent in Eastern Germany, Scholz told the "Schwäbische Zeitung": "Now, it seems as though there's some sort of revenge that this question was seldom asked in interviews, and it hardly ever played a significant role in newspapers, on television, or on the radio." He clarified: "As federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wouldn't deliver more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether that was even right was almost never asked. Therefore, the rationale behind why it's essential to support Ukraine while practicing caution was not presented." He emphasized the importance of not doing everything that some are loudly advocating. He opted against delivering cruise missiles and setting guidelines for where weapons provided by Germany could be used.

07:19 Wadephul Urges Scholz before Biden's Visit: Release All Weapons SystemsThe deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul, criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being too passive in backing Ukraine. In anticipation of the expected visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany on Friday, Wadephul told the "Tagesspiegel": "Scholz should seize the opportunity to make it unequivocal that Germany is prepared to take a leading role in crisis management of major conflicts." Wadephul lambastes Scholz's hesitation as the major obstacle to Ukraine's support. "Scholz has the power to expedite the release of Taurus and the unrestricted use of all weapons systems," he proposes. "This could also impress Biden."

06:41 Report: Orban Offers Assistance to Trump's Ukraine Loan IssueAs per a report by "Politico", the Hungarian government is planning to aid Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump in his dilemma regarding a loan for Ukraine. According to EU diplomats, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to assist Trump in finding a way out of this loan, thus permitting him to inform his voters that no further funds would be allocated to Ukraine should he win another term. The report suggests that Hungary might agree to altering rules that would allow the US to play a significant role in the loan following the US election. This decision is driven by the fact that the current US administration is advocating for the permanent freezing of Russian assets in the EU to finance loan funds. However, this requirement necessitates the consent of all EU countries to prolong the sanctions against Russia for a period of 36 months, a request that Hungary has so far declined to comply with.

03:42 NATO Commences Annual Exercise Involving Nuclear WeaponsNATO has initiated its annual nuclear defense exercise, known as "Steadfast Noon". This two-week long exercise, which will feature around 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases, will include key locations such as air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, along with airspace above the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. It will involve more than 60 aircraft, including modern fighter jets equipped to carry US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and tanker aircraft. The exercises will not utilize live weapons. Read more here.

01:58 Mass Evacuation of Sumy Area ResidentsOver the past few weeks, around 37,000 residents of the northern Ukrainian Sumy region, including 6,400 children, have been evacuated. Further evacuations are planned, the military administration revealed. The region, which shares a border with the Russian region of Kursk, experiences approximately 300 daily attacks from Russia, with guided bomb attacks significantly increasing in recent weeks.

01:00 Merz Criticizes Cancellation of Ramstein MeetingUnion chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting planned to support Ukraine after the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. Merz expressed his disagreement with the conference's abandonment, stating, "I would have tried to save this conference." He questioned why the Europeans were diminishing themselves and called for greater independence from the US. If Donald Trump were to win the US presidency, Merz suggested, "That is no longer the powerful nation we are accustomed to."

23:08 Merz Conditionally Supports Delivery of Taurus MissilesCDU leader Friedrich Merz expressed his support for delivering the Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine under specific circumstances. Merz advocated for informing Russian President Vladimir Putin that he must halt bombing civilian targets. If Putin fails to comply, Merz proposed a phased process, first lifting restrictions on the use of the delivered weapons and subsequently delivering Taurus missiles. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to approve the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its potential to reach Moscow. The Union parliamentary group had previously submitted two applications to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell Emphasizes Importance of Drones and AI in Ukraine WarThe EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, highlighted the significant role of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and innovative technologies in the ongoing Ukraine war. Borrell underlined the importance of strengthening the EU's technological foundation to avoid relying on third countries, as these advanced technologies will likely shape the landscape of future conflicts. According to Borrell, ground robots will play a crucial role in tasks ranging from reconnaissance to direct attacks. Drones will supplement tanks, maritime drones will counter Russian naval advantages, and unmanned aerial vehicles will complement land-based forces.

22:05 Civilians Killed in Kherson Region by Drone StrikeA civilian has lost his life due to a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, as reported by the regional military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, according to the report. Earlier, two injuries had been reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals Used by Russian TroopsRussian troops continue to utilize illegally acquired Starlink satellite communication terminals in the conflict zone, disregarding US efforts to restrict the flow of technology. The unauthorized Starlink terminals enable Russian forces to enhance coordination, magnify drone deployments, and escalate precision artillery attacks against Ukrainian forces with increased accuracy.

21:05 Erdogan Presents Putin with a Birthday Gift - Kremlin PraisesTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a vase as a birthday gift on October 7, as reported by the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Erdogan sent the gift ahead of their scheduled telephone conversation that same day. "It's a beautiful vase," Ushakov appreciated the present.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Joining Forces with Russians in UkraineAs per Zelensky, North Korea isn't only providing Russia with weapons, but also dispatching personnel to their armed forces. "We're witnessing a growing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's not just about the shipping of weapons anymore. It's actually about the shipping of North Koreans to the occupation troops' ranks," the Ukrainian president stated during his evening address, encouraging his nation's allies to enhance their aid. The front line necessitates additional assistance, Ukraine requires enhanced long-range capabilities, and more crucial supplies for its forces. "It's about ramping up the pressure on the aggressor to prevent a wider conflict," Zelensky mentioned.

The attack on Ukraine continues to be a contentious issue, with Russia allegedly training North Korean units near Mariupol and Ukraine accusing them of plotting to torch an administrative building. Additionally, Russian military tribunal handed a 21-year sentence to a resident from Crimea, labeled as a traitor.

