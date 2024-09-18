Skip to content
Gas prices continued to drop this week, as per the ADAC in Munich's Wednesday report. The typical cost of E10 gasoline now stands at 1.636 euros per liter, representing a decrease of 1.4 cents compared to the previous week. Diesel, meanwhile, went down by 2.3 cents, bringing its cost down to 1.530 euros. These prices for both types of fuel haven't been seen since late 2021.

Whether this price drop will persist is still uncertain, according to the automobile club. This uncertainty arises due to a slight increase in Brent crude oil's price since the previous week, from less than 70 to around 74 dollars.

The ADAC advises drivers to stay updated on the current lowest fuel prices, suggesting the use of apps for this purpose. Additionally, filling up between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM or 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM can help save money, as prices can spike as early as 7:00 AM in the morning.

The Commission also noted that this price drop might be influenced by the slight increase in Brent crude oil's price. Furthermore, the Commission advised drivers to closely monitor the ongoing fuel price trends to make the most of these lower prices.

