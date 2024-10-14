This week, Selensky will unveil their victory strategy in public, anticipated responses from allies included.

19:41 Military Court Convicts Crimea Resident to 21 Years Imprisonment for TreasonA Russian military tribunal has convicted a Crimean resident, hailing from the port city of Sevastopol, to 21 years in prison for allegations of high treason. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced this conviction. The man is accused of sharing information regarding the positions of Russian forces with Ukraine and planning an arson attack on an administrative building.

19:05 Insurgents: Russia Training North Korean Units Near MariupolRussian insurgents claim to have discovered training camps for North Korean units in Mariupol, Ukraine. Through the "Kyiv Post" news outlet, these allegations have been shared on their Telegram channel. In total, the faction claims to have discovered three separate training areas in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, all near Mariupol in the eastern part of the country. The place is currently undergoing intense artillery drills.

18:28 Russia Claims Capture of Another VillageRussia claims victory on the front line in the Ukrainian region of Saporischschja. There have reportedly been claims of capturing the village of Levadnoje. These reports remain unverified. A Ukrainian military spokesman, speaking to the "Kyiv Independent," stated that the situation is in a constant state of flux and that either side could regain the initiative.

18:00 Baltic States and Poland Respond to Article by East German PoliticiansRepresentatives of the Baltic states and Poland have chosen to respond in a guest article for the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" to the demands of three East German politicians. They refer to their support for Ukraine's "peace formula." "Peace proposals and compromises cannot come at the expense of the nation that is the victim of a military invasion," they wrote. At the same time, they explained that an immediate peace would be achieved if Russia ended its violation of international law against Ukraine. Three East German politicians: Dietmar Woidke, Michael Kretschmer, and Mario Voigt, shared their thoughts on diplomatic efforts for peace in Ukraine in a guest article for the FAZ. They also expressed support for a ceasefire. In the aftermath of the elections in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, the East German politicians are now beginning coalition talks within their respective federal states. They also rely on alliances with Sahra Wagenknecht.

17:31 "Holding Strong": Zelensky Speaks about Tough Fight at KurskRussian forces are exerting immense pressure on the Ukrainian army across various front lines. "Active combat operations are ongoing across the entire front line, with the most intense fighting occurring in the directions of Pokrovsk and Kurachove," President Volodymyr Zelensky stated following a General Staff meeting in Kyiv. For nearly five days, Russian troops have been attempting to overrun Ukrainian positions in the Russian region of Kursk. "The men are standing firm and launching counterattacks."

17:04 Following Zelensky's Request: Pope's Envoy Arrives in MoscowCardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope Francis' emissary to Ukraine, has touched down in Moscow, as reported by the Russian state-run news agency RIA, citing a Vatican insider. Meetings with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, are a possibility. The Patriarch is closely connected to the Russian government. Cardinal Zuppi visited Moscow in June of 2023. A few days prior, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with Pope Francis in Rome. Zelensky requested the aid of the Roman Catholic Church in securing the release of Ukrainians detained by Russia.

16:32 "Apologies for Misconduct": French Expert Sentenced to Labor Camp in MoscowFollowing his arrest in Moscow in early June, a French political expert has been given a three-year sentence at a labor camp for alleged violations of Russian military information. The court fell short of the Russian prosecutor's request for an additional three months. The defense pleaded for leniency, proposing a fine instead. The verdict remains pending. The defendant, Laurent Vinatier, expressed his regret for not adhering to Russian legal norms. He noted, "I apologize to Russia for not complying with the laws of the Russian Federation." Reports claim that Vincentier had failed to register as a "foreign agent."

16:07 Tragedy in Odessa: One Dead, Several Injured by Russian AttackTwo freighters and a grain silo were damaged in a Russian rocket assault on the Black Sea port of Odessa, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, reported via Telegram. The region’s governor, Oleh Kiper, confirmed one fatality and at least eight injuries, two of which were severe.

14:57 Kremlin Slams NATO Nuclear Drills as Tension FuelerThe Kremlin has lambasted the annual NATO nuclear drills as contributing to the intensification of tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine. In the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, such exercises merely exacerbate the existing tension, stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov to the Russian news agency Interfax. Peskov omitted mentioning that Russia itself frequently conducts nuclear force maneuvers, elevates its weapons to high alert during the Ukraine conflict, and issues missile threats.

13:54 Thiele: Ukraine's Troops Could Be CorneredMilitary analyst Ralph Thiele has expressed grave concerns about the state of the Ukrainian front, also due to the failed Kursk operation. Urgent stabilization of Ukraine is crucial, and this can only be achieved through a ceasefire. In the meantime, Putin is "maneuvering" for future Russian weapon supplies.

13:00 Chinese Military Leadership Welcomes Russian Defense MinisterRussian Defense Minister Andrej Beloussow has journeyed to Beijing for talks with the Chinese military leadership. During his visit, he will engage in numerous negotiations with the military and political leadership of the nation, as per the Russian Defense Ministry's declaration. The unscheduled trip takes place a week prior to the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, expected to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Since the initiation of the Ukraine war, Moscow and Beijing have intensified their diplomatic, military, and economic relations, conducting several joint military exercises since then.

11:55 Russia Ceases Nighttime Drone AssaultsThe previous night appears to have marked the first interruption in more than a month and a half of daily Ukrainian drone attacks by the Russians. According to Ukrainian media, no drone attacks have been reported so far - a first in 48 consecutive nights. Despite Russian army's guided bomb attacks last night, the Ukrainian air force does not note any drone attacks.

11:00 German Government Confirms: Biden to Pay Visit SoonGovernment spokesman Wolfgang Büchner has verified that US President Joe Biden will visit Germany soon. The German government is collaborating closely with the US government for the details.He cannot disclose further details as of yet. Originally, a state visit with full honors was scheduled for the end of last week, but Biden cancelled at short notice due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, a summit to support Ukraine at the US airbase in Ramstein was also cancelled.

10:20 Ukrainian Intelligence Agency: Russian Cargo Plane IncineratedThe Ukrainian intelligence agency has released a video displaying flames and an aircraft at the Russian military airport "Orenburg-2". The agency asserts that a transport plane of the type Tu-134 was destroyed by arson in the night from Saturday to Sunday. These planes primarily serve for the transportation of the Russian Ministry of Defense's leadership, according to the intelligence agency. The Russian southern region of Orenburg shares a border with Kazakhstan.

10:00 Ukrainian Intelligence Service: Thwarted German Aircraft CrashAccording to the Ukrainian intelligence service, Germany managed to stave off a potential airplane crash in July due to a possible Russian-instigated fire in an air cargo package. The fire occurred on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig, but an early delay in the further flight of the cargo package originating from the Baltic region prevented the devastation during the flight. The security circles suspect that the incident is connected to Russian sabotage.

10:00 German Intelligence Chiefs: Russian Espionage On the RiseThe top officials of the German intelligence services emphasized aggressive methods utilized by Russian intelligence during a public hearing in the Bundestag. The head of the Military Shield Service, Martina Rosenberg, revealed attempts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr. The aim ranged from analyzing German arms deliveries to Ukraine, to destabilizing projects, to fostering a sense of insecurity through sabotage acts. The head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, confirmed that espionage and sabotage by Russian elements in Germany have heightened "both in terms of quantity and quality". Haldenwang warned, "We are witnessing aggressive action by the Russian intelligence services."

09:50 BND Chief: Putin Seeks to Construct New World OrderThe president of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, reported a direct military threat emanating from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian armed forces could launch an attack on NATO," Kahl told the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag. Kahl explained, "The Kremlin regards Germany as an adversary," due to Germany's substantial support of Ukraine amidst the Russian-initiated conflict. "We are in direct confrontation with Russia," he pointed out. Putin's objectives encompass more than just Ukraine, as he aspires "to create a new world order." Russian intelligence agencies are acting relentlessly and shamelessly with all their resources, "without any moral qualms," Kahl warned, cautioning that further escalation is highly probable. Therefore, German security agencies must secure the necessary resources and competencies from the political sphere to counteract these potential threats.

10:29 EU Imposes Penalties on Iran over Missile Deliveries to RussiaThe EU implements new penalties on Iran due to the provision of ballistic missiles to Russia. The restrictive measures aim to impact companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the creation and distribution of these weapons, as EU diplomats stated after approving a similar decree by the foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

10:17 "Spooky Flotilla" Said to Transport More Russian Oil, Research Uncovers

A report suggests that Russia is expanding oil exports via its alleged "Spooky Flotilla" of aged oil tankers. According to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics, the capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. Oil transportation via the "Spooky Flotilla" now makes up 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, it's claimed. Several Western nations accuse Russia of using poorly seaworthy vessels to dodge EU sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict. This practice allows Russia to avoid a Western price limit on Russian oil exports to third countries, as well as ships not controlled by Western shipping firms or insured by Western insurers. This move also poses a significant environmental risk to the seas.

09:26 Faeser Highlights Rising Threats from Russian Spy Activities in Germany

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser alerts of escalating dangers from Russian intelligence operations in Germany. "We observe that Putin's regime is becoming increasingly aggressive," Faeser told the "Handelsblatt." "Our security agencies are investing considerable resources to safeguard our country against the threats of Russian espionage, sabotage actions, and cyberattacks." These attacks have repeatedly occurred in the past and thwarted potential bombings in Germany on behalf of the Russian government targeting military aid for Ukraine, she stated. The Conservative Party's foreign and security policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter also warns of violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he told the "Handelsblatt" and urged for strengthening the intelligence agencies financially, personnel-wise, and materially. "Our capabilities in the counter-espionage field are almost non-existent, and deterrence sanctions are only being implemented half-heartedly," he criticized.

08:50 Russia Levels Kidnapping Charges Against Ukraine

Russia raises allegations of kidnapping against Ukraine. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova accuses Ukrainian forces of kidnapping more than a thousand citizens from the Russian region of Kursk. She fails to provide proof. Moskalkova also informed the news portal Argumenty I Fakty that over 30,000 people from Russian border areas had been moved to safety from Ukrainian attacks. They are housed in shelters throughout Russia. There are ongoing arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children. According to previous Ukrainian reports, around 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine by the start of the year. Some have been successfully rescued.

08:17 Judge: "Two Unfavorable Developments for Ukraine"

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, soldiers from North Korea are supporting Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports indicate that 10,000 North Koreans are undergoing artillery training. ntv reporter Stefan Richter discusses why these developments are "two unfavorable developments for Ukraine."

07:36 Scholz Identifies Shortcomings in War CoverageChancellor Olaf Scholz highlights weaknesses in Ukraine war reporting. Examining the hostile perspective towards Ukraine aid prevalent in Eastern Germany, the SPD politician speaks to the "Swabian Newspaper": "Now, this question wasn't often asked in interviews, and it didn't receive much attention in newspapers, on television, or on the radio either." He explains: "As federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wouldn't deliver additional and quicker weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether that was even right was rarely asked. Therefore, the reasoning behind why it's important to support Ukraine while also being circumspect was missing." He believes it's crucial not to do everything that people are loudly advocating for. He chose not to deliver cruise missiles and to establish guidelines for the use of weapons provided by Germany.

07:05 Wadephul Calls on Scholz to Accelerate Weapon Delivery Ahead of Biden VisitCDU/CSU parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz of being overly hesitant in supporting Ukraine. Looking forward to the anticipated visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany on Friday, Wadephul tells the "Daily Mirror": "Scholz should utilize this opportunity to make it clear that Germany is prepared to play a leading role in managing crises involving major conflicts." The hesitation of the SPD politician, he asserts, is the primary obstacle for Ukraine. "Scholz can yet influence this by releasing the Taurus and authorizing the unbridled use of all weapon systems," he suggests. "This could also motivate Biden."

06:41 Story: Orban Contemplates Concession to Trump's FavorAccording to reports, Hungary's government intends to make a political favor to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump. As per US newspaper "Politico", this is based on statements from EU diplomats. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is supposedly hoping to aid Trump in avoiding loan repayment to Ukraine. This would then enable Trump to inform his supporters that no additional funds would be diverted to Ukraine if he wins re-election. The report discusses the US portion of a $50 billion loan offered by EU leaders, US officials, and G7 nations to Kyiv. Hungary reportedly agrees to adjust the rules to allow the US a significant role in the loan after the election, should Trump be re-elected. The current US administration is pushing for the freeze of Russian assets in the EU to provide financing for the loan. However, for this to occur, all EU nations must agree to extend sanctions against Russia for a period of 36 months. Hungary, thus far, has refused to comply.

03:42 Event: NATO Commences Annual Defense Drill with Nuclear ArmsNATO is commencing its yearly defense exercise over its territory, incorporating nuclear weapons. Approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases will partake in "Steadfast Noon" within the subsequent two weeks. Key regions include airforce bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, alongside airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. Over 60 aircraft will participate, such as modern European fighter jets carrying US nuclear munitions, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live ammunition is going to be employed throughout the exercise. Read more here.

01:58 Evacuation: 37,000 People Flee from SumyOver the last few weeks, around 37,000 inhabitants, including 6,400 children, have been moved from the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy. As reported by the military administration, further evacuations are planned. The region, which borders the Russian region of Kursk, is under constant Russian attack, experienced a significant increase in attacks using glide bombs recently.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Occurred sans BidenThe Union's chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, criticized the cancellation of the so-called Ramstein meeting to support Ukraine after the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. Merz expressed his sentiment in the ARD program Caren Miosga by stating, "I would have tried to salvage this conference." Merz underlined the point that the Europeans are diminishing themselves when they permit themselves to be overshadowed. Merz advocated a greater degree of independence from the US and considered Trump's potential re-election. "Then, the powerful nation we are accustomed to will no longer exist," he said.

23:08 Merz Would Distribute Taurus under Strict ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only distribute the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine following a phased process. He supports issuing a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease bombing civilian targets. Should Putin fail to comply, Merz would first lift the restriction on the use of the supplied weapons and subsequently deliver Taurus, asserting in the ARD that the Union's parliamentary group submitted an application to deliver Taurus to Ukraine on two separate occasions. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Will Significantly Impact Future WarsJosep Borrell, the EU's representative for foreign and security policy, believes that the use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies will have a decisive impact on future conflicts. As a result, the EU must develop its technological base to avoid reliance on external entities. The war in Ukraine has given a sneak peek into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will carry out reconnaissance and direct attacks. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles capable of shooting down tanks, launching grenades, and attacking drones. Ukraine has employed robots for evacuating the wounded and disarming explosives. Drones from the sky have successfully supplemented tanks. Maritime drones have largely neutralized Russia's edge at sea and reopened the Black Sea."

22:05 Casualty: Manslaughter in Kherson RegionA civilian has lost his life in the Kherson region due to a Russian drone attack, as reported by the regional military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old individual was riding a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, and the attack took place. Earlier, two individuals sustained injuries as a result of a Russian drone strike in the region.

21:44 Report: Russia Utilizes Illegally Acquired Starlink Terminals for Military PurposesRussian troops continue to employ illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front lines, despite US efforts to prevent technology dissemination, reports "The Washington Post." According to the article, the illicit Starlink terminals aid Russian troops in coordinating attacks, increasing drone deployment, and targeting Ukrainian forces with precision artillery fire.

21:05 Celebration: Erdogan Presents Birthday Gift to PutinTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a vase as a birthday gift, per state-run Russian news agency TASS. The gift was dispatched before their telephone conversation on Putin's birthday, which occurred on October 7. Erdogan, via Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, described the vase as "beautiful."

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Joining Forces with Russians in UkraineAs per Zelensky, North Korea is not only providing Russia with weapons but also dispatching soldiers to their armed forces. "We're witnessing a growing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about the delivery of weapons. It's actually about the shipment of North Korean soldiers to Russia's military occupation forces," the Ukrainian president stated during his evening address, encouraging his country's allies to beef up their aid. The battlefront requires more reinforcements, Ukraine needs enhanced long-range capabilities and essential supplies for its troops, as it's about "amping up the pressure on the aggressor to stop a potentially larger conflict," Zelensky explained.

