This week, Biden will not be undertaking any international journeys due to the approaching Hurricane Milton.

Due to the forecasted path and intensity of Hurricane Milton, President Biden has decided to delay his forthcoming journey to Germany and Angola. This move is to monitor the preparations for, and deal with the aftermath of, Hurricane Milton. Furthermore, it's part of the ongoing efforts to manage the effects of Hurricane Helene in the Southeast region, as announced by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a communiqué on Tuesday.

This is a developing situation and will be revised.

Despite the focus on Hurricane Milton, the political calendar continues unabated, with key elections scheduled in several states next month. President Biden's absence from Germany and Angola could impact the political dynamics of those international meetings.

