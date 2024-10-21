This toothpaste stands out as the superior choice.

Brushing your teeth twice a day is crucial for maintaining oral health. Neglecting this habit can lead to issues like cavities, tooth pain, an undesirable smile, and even social isolation due to bad breath. To make brushing effective, it's vital to select the right universal toothpaste.

Over the past two decades, oral health in Germany has shown significant improvement. On average, a person uses five tubes of toothpaste annually. However, the dental routine would be more advantageous if high-quality cleaning products were utilized. Besides the correct method and a suitable toothbrush, the right toothpaste significantly influences your dental check-ups.

The Stiftung Warentest has endeavored to navigate the labyrinth of products. They put 18 universal toothpastes, ranging from 0.68 to 9.30 euros per 100 milliliters, to the test.

The results showed that 13 out of the 18 toothpastes received either 'good' or 'very good' ratings, with no product receiving a rating worse than 'satisfactory'.

Cavity, Stain, and Gum Problem Protection

Optimistically, all tested toothpastes effectively ward off cavities due to their sufficient fluoride concentrations. These toothpastes replenish minerals to the tooth surface, making it more resistant to acids.

It's also noteworthy that most manufacturers in the test have ceased using titanium dioxide. Only Curaprox and Tebodont's pastes still include it as an ingredient. While its use is permitted, Warentest expressed reservations and deducted points for it. Consumption of titanium dioxide may potentially harm DNA. It's already been banned in food since August 2022, and its use in cosmetics is under review.

Now, here are the test victors. The "Blend-a-med Complete Expert 24H Protection" scored an impressive 'very good' rating (1.3) and costs 3.65 euros for 100 milliliters. The "Meridol Parodont Expert" and the "Oral-B Pro Science Advanced Gum Intensive Care" also received top scores (7.65 and 5.25 euros, respectively). All three excel in removing stains and aiding in gum problem resolution, a common weak point among universal toothpastes.

Warentest's budget-friendly recommendation is the "Today Dent Fresh Gel". Priced at only 0.68 euros per 100 milliliters, it's available at Penny and Rewe stores.

The Stiftung Warentest's tests revealed that all 18 universal toothpastes are effective in preventing cavities due to their sufficient fluoride concentrations. Regular use of these toothpastes can help reinforce the tooth surface, making it more resistant to harmful acids.

Furthermore, most manufacturers in the test have stopped using titanium dioxide as an ingredient in their toothpastes, except for Curaprox and Tebodont. However, Warentest expressed concerns about the potential DNA harm caused by titanium dioxide consumption and deducted points accordingly.

Read also: