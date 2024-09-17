This stands out as the top-notch pizza featuring salami.

Frozen pizza is widely enjoyed, whether as a quick meal, a tasty snack, or an emergency food source. Salami-topped pizzas have been a favorite for many years. A typical frozen pizza is made of wheat flour, oil, salt, sugar, yeast, sourdough, salami, cheese, tomatoes, and a bit of spice.

The Stiftung Warentest conducted a test on 21 pizzas, ranging in price from 3.80 to 16.40 euros per kilogram, including three vegan salami-style pizzas. The test revealed that six pizzas scored "excellent" in taste, with a crispy crust, flavorful salami, or sweet tomato sauce. However, many pizzas are not suitable for daily consumption due to high levels of salt, fat, or calories.

Dr. Jochen Wettach, the test leader, stated that "some pizzas in the test already exceed the recommended daily intake of salt on their own. The best pizza in the test has 1079 kilocalories per pizza." This means that a moderately active woman would consume more than half of her daily calorie intake with one pizza.

Unfortunately, the Nutri-Score does not provide the best guidance for consumers, according to the test. Many people mistakenly believe that a Nutri-Score of B or C indicates a good to medium nutritional profile. The score only shows how 100 grams of the pizza compares in nutritional value to other pizzas.

No pizza received a rating better than "good," but none were rated worse than "satisfactory." The best salami pizzas, according to the study, are Freda's "Salami Sensation" (16.40 euros per kilogram plus delivery fee) and Original Wagner "Die Backfrische Salami" (10.90 euros). Among the vegan options, the Kaufland brand "Take It Veggie Vegane Steinofenpizza mit herzhaftem Aufschnitt" is the best (3.40 euros, score 2.4).

The budget-friendly option for "good" salami pizzas is Aldi ("Pizz'ah Steinofenpizza Salami"), Kaufland ("K-Classic Pizza aus dem Steinofen Edel-Salami"), and Rewe "Ja Salami Steinofen Pizza" for 3.80 euros per kilogram.

Consumers should be cautious of the high salt, fat, and calorie content in many frozen pizzas, as some can exceed the recommended daily intake with a single serving. Despite the Nutri-Score not providing the best guidance, understanding how 100 grams of a pizza compares to others can still help informed consumers make more health-conscious choices.

