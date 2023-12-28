"Bares for Rares" - This poster even appeals to soccer fanatic Horst Lichter - and fetches six times the desired price

Objects relating to soccer don't usually trigger storms of enthusiasm in Horst Lichter. The"Bares für Rares" presenter likes to describe himself as a "ball dyslexic". But this time it's different: the posters that can be seen in the expert room meet with Lichter's explicit approval. "No matter who did it, they did a damn good job," praises the presenter.

Walter Delfs brought the pictures with him. The 65-year-old aviation salesman from Neuwied lived in Lisbon during the 1974 World Cup and received the posters from the Goethe-Institut there. They were intended to promote the tournament taking place in Germany internationally. According to Sven Deutschmanek, the works were created by the painter Fritz Genkinger, who had received a state commission from the Federal Press Agency at the time.

"Bares für Rares": The expertise is well above the asking price

Delfs would have been happy with 50 euros for the three posters - after all, he received them as a gift and almost threw them away. But he didn't take the expert into account: Deutschmanek estimates the value at a total of 300 euros - 100 per poster.

The pictures are also well received in the dealers' room: "That's a very, very nice poster," says Julian Schmitz-Avila, looking at it, "very aesthetically pleasing". He starts the auction with 120 euros. As almost all the dealers were bidding, the price rose quickly and in the end Jan Čížek won the bid for 300 euros.

Walter Delfs thus gets exactly the estimated value - and six times his desired price. Afterwards, the seller is glad that he kept the posters for almost 40 years and didn't throw them away during his five moves: "It was worth it."

Watch the video: "Bares für Rares": exciting and curious facts about the jumble sale show on ZDF.

+++ Read also +++

Sand in the morning, massage in the evening: This object delights the expert

Julian Schmitz-Avila's eyes light up at these old masters

Waldi falls in love with an old symphonion

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de