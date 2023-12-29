Photoshop mishap with Kim Kardashian - This photo is causing a stir online

Should Kim Kardashian (43) have taken a closer look here? A few days ago, the reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram of the Kardashian clan's lavish Christmas party, which took place in their festively decorated luxury villa in Los Angeles. However, one of the snapshots has now sparked a discussion online. The reason: at second glance, the fourth picture looks as if the 43-year-old has two thumbs on one hand. A Photoshop glitch?

One thumb too many

"Why do you have two thumbs on photo 4?" asks one user in a comment that already has almost 5,000 likes. Another person also notes the double thumb and adds that an arm is also missing from the photo. "When did you get a third thumb?" jokes another user.

Kim Kardashian has not commented specifically on the possible Photoshop mishap. In an Instagram story, however, she shared another photo from the Christmas party in which she looks annoyed to the left. "Moody", she comments ironically.

The Kardashian offspring join in the celebrations

In addition to the alleged Photoshop thumb, Kim Kardashian's four children North (10), Saint (8), Chicago (5) and Psalm (4) can also be seen in the photo series. In another picture, sister Khloé Kardashian (39) poses with her two children True (5) and Tatum (born 2022). Khloé and Kim Kardashian wear glamorous evening dresses: Kim in light blue and Khloé in beige.

Source: www.stern.de