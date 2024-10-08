This particular chocolate has been dominating the digital realm.

Dubai's Popular Chocolate Sweeps the Web. Videos of this Tasty Treat Draw In Millions of Viewers. Yet, Obtaining This Chocolate With Pistachio Cream and Golden Threads Comes at a High Price. Those Who Wish to Savour This Delight Without Breaking the Bank Can Prepare It at Home Easily.

This tempting chocolate creation from Dubai has taken the internet by storm. It's filled with creamy pistachio and delicate golden threads of dough. A single bar of this Dubai chocolate sets you back around 15 euros. Initially, this viral sensation was mainly available online, but it's now also found in select supermarkets. Recipes and taste tests are receiving millions of clicks.

For those intrigued by the Dubai chocolate but unwilling to shell out that much money, a spokesperson from the Berlin Consumer Center suggests making it at home. "It's simple and budget-friendly," they explained.

There are plenty of tutorials online racking up millions of views. The ingredient list is fairly basic. Besides dark chocolate, you'll need pistachio cream, sesame paste (tahini), and golden threads of dough that can be found in Turkish baklava, as explained by food blogger Kiki Aweimer from Bochum. To create the chocolate, melt it and shape it. Then, fry the golden threads in butter, cut them into small pieces, and blend them with pistachio cream and tahini. Fill the chocolate with this mixture and let it chill in the fridge.

This delectable dessert was introduced by the company Fix Dessert Chocolatier, which has been offering it in Dubai since 2021. There, the chocolate retails for around 16.60 euros. The spokesperson from the consumer center pointed out that the most expensive ingredient for manufacturers is likely pistachio cream. "Consumers should pay attention to how much actual pistachio is in the product," they advised.

The European Union has not yet imposed any import duties on this Dubai chocolate, making it more affordable for some consumers outside Dubai. Despite its popularity, not everyone can afford to purchase this chocolate from Fix Dessert Chocolatier, which is primarily based in the European Union and sells it online.

Read also: