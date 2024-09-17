This particular airport landing proves to be a formidable task, enabling only 50 aviators to acquire the necessary qualifications.

That's just another ordinary workday at Bhutan's Paro International Airport (PBH), frequently regarded as one of the most complex plane landing locations globally. Navigating onto a constrained runway sandwiched between two 18,000-foot peaks necessitates both specialized knowledge and steel nerves.

The airport's challenges and Bhutan's exceptional settings have only amplified the intrigue around traveling to this Himalayan kingdom with a populace of approximately 800,000.

Quick clips of takeoff from Paro International Airport illustrate the unique aspects of flying in and out of this location. Given the unique circumstances of traveling to and from Paro, jumbo jets are out of the question, but for enthusiasts of aviation, that's precisely what makes a visit to Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon, alluring.

First things come first: Paro is "difficult but not dangerous," according to Captain Chimi Dorji, who has worked for Bhutan's national airline, Druk Air (commonly known as Royal Bhutan Airlines), for 25 years.

"It is challenging in terms of the pilot's expertise, but it's not dangerous because, if it were dangerous, I would not be flying," Dorji explains.

What sets Paro apart

A collection of geographical elements make Paro – and a significant portion of Bhutan – breathtakingly beautiful, yet flying into Paro calls for advanced skills.

Paro is classified as a category C airport, necessitating specialized training for pilots to fly there. They must execute the landing manually, without the help of radar, and having an in-depth understanding of the landscape around the airport is critical. A tiny error could result in landing on a residential property.

"In Paro, you genuinely need the local skills and local knowledge ability. We call it area competence training or area training or route training involving flying from any location into Paro," Dorji explains to CNN Travel.

Bhutan, located between China and India, is more than 97% mountainous. Its capital, Thimpu, is 7,710 feet (2,350 meters) above sea level. Paro's elevation is a little lower, at 7,382 feet.

"At higher altitudes, the air is thinner, so the aircraft essentially needs to move through the air faster," explains Dorji, who now teaches at Druk Air. "Your true airspeed will remain constant, but your airspeed in relation to the ground is much quicker."

The next factor to take into account is weather.

Airport administrators prefer pilots to land before noon due to strong wind conditions, making it less hazardous.

"We aim to void operations beyond noon because then you encounter a lot of thermal (winds), the temperatures rise, the rains haven't arrived yet, and the terrain is dry, which causes all these updrafts and downdrafts in the valley in the afternoon. Mornings are much calmer," says Dorji.

However, takeoffs are less problematic, so travelers can enjoy a better night's sleep on their final evening in Bhutan.

Nighttime flights at Paro are prohibited due to the lack of radar, regardless of the season.

During the monsoon season, which usually spans June to August, different accommodations are required.

Thunderstorms with hail stones as large as golf balls are prevalent during this time.

"The monsoon is over the Bay of Bengal. Northwesterly and northeasterly winds come from across China, and you experience storms for days," Dorji explains.

Ultimately, part of a pilot's training is not just knowing how to fly, but also understanding when not to fly and having the confidence to make that call when conditions are not suitable to take off.

The last factor affecting Paro's complexity is the mountainous terrain surrounding the airport.

Paro's runway is just 7,431 feet long, and it's bordered by two tall mountains, so pilots can only see the runway from the air when they're just about to land on it.

Paro International Airport is surrounded by mountains. # Bhutan's Aviation Industry

The aviation industry in Bhutan is evolving, too.

The city of Gelephu, in southern Bhutan near the Indian border, has been chosen as the site for a future "mindfulness city." While it already has a small airport, Gelephu's new status means a substantial expansion. The primary difference between Gelephu and Paro is terrain – Gelephu has more level ground and can accommodate longer runways that are easier for regular pilots and can accommodate jumbo jets.

Within a few years, it's likely there will be direct flights to Bhutan from North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The aviation sector is still growing here. Druk Air was established in 1981, placing it among the world's older carriers – for instance, KLM was founded in 1919, Qantas in 1920, and Delta Air Lines in 1928.

Bhutan currently maintains only a few dozen licensed pilots. However, the government has expressed an interest in recruiting and training more local pilots rather than relying solely on foreign recruits.

Aspiring pilots must demonstrate their proficiency in flying through all of Bhutan's climatic conditions. As the national flag carrier, Druk Air takes responsibility for pilot training in its entirety.

"I view myself as sort of a conduit, linking the past and the present," shares Dorji, being 43 years old. He posits that Bhutan boasts around 50 authorized aviators, yet anticipates this figure to effortlessly double within a short span.

Regardless of the circumstances, he expresses, "I'm really looking forward to it."

The unique challenges of aviation at Paro International Airport have led enthusiasts to find it alluring, as jumbo jets cannot operate due to the airport's specific circumstances. With its geographical features and high altitude, Paro calls for advanced skills and specialized training for pilots, requiring a deep understanding of the surrounding landscape to avoid potential errors.

Read also: