Düsseldorf - "This just leaves us speechless": Thieves steal minibus from children's hospice

Unknown persons stole a Mercedes van in Düsseldorf shortly before Christmas - from a children's and youth hospice of all places. "We look sadly and stunned at the empty parking lot just before Christmas," said the Regenbogenland facility in the North Rhine-Westphalian state capital. "Our Sprinter, which we used to provide our guests with life-limiting illnesses with wonderful excursions and unforgettable moments together, was stolen right on our doorstep."

Düsseldorf children's and youth hospice "speechless" after Sprinter theft

According to the police, the vehicle was stolen from the grounds of the hospice in the Gerresheim district between December 14 and 21. It is a silver-colored model with colorful stickers that read "Kinderhospiz Regenbogenland", "Für Miteinander-Momente" and "Toni Kroos Stiftung", among others. The Sprinter has a green license plate: D - RL 1002.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, but so far there is no indication of the perpetrator(s) or the whereabouts of the Sprinter. The hospice is now without the minibus for the time being - "This just leaves us speechless," wrote the sponsoring association and appealed: "Please keep your eyes open, with a lot of luck and combined efforts we might find our vehicle again."

Hundreds of users on Regenbogenland's social media pages were stunned by the theft. Many offered their support to the association. Fundraising campaigns were launched. "We are grateful from the bottom of our hearts for the sympathy, the many kind and comforting words and the great support!" wrote the hospice. "We are still speechless, but we are very happy about this great solidarity.

Information about the perpetrator or perpetrators and the whereabouts of the vehicle will be accepted by the Düsseldorf police on (0211) 8700.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de