ARD Sunday thriller - This is why Franziska Weisz quits the Falke "Tatort"

Federal police officer Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) will be hunting criminals alone in future. The New Year's "Tatort: Was bleibt" was the last appearance of investigator Julia Grosz, alias actress Franziska Weisz. At the end of her 13th mission, she died a tragic death in the movie, leaving a gap that, according to NDR, will not be filled for the time being.

The decision was announced back in September. It was not explained why Weisz will no longer be part of the Falke "crime scene". In an interview with Bild, however, the Austrian spoke about her surprising departure without going into detail: "There are always reasons to do or not to do things - for everyone involved." She could only say that, as a Berliner by choice, it was an exciting experience for her to give Hamburg's "Tatort" a female face.

"Now the playing field in my profession is large and my enthusiasm and desire for versatility even greater," says Weisz. She is now looking forward to other projects: "And because the world has changed so much in recent years, I really do have a great appetite for comedy." She sends a "big thank you" to all "Tatort" fans: "You're great!" The head of fiction at Norddeutscher Rundfunk, Christian Granderath, simply commented that Weisz had given the NDR"Tatort" series "a very distinctive character". He thanked her for the 13 cases in seven years: The role had gone through an "exciting development", but was now told off.

Franziska Weisz took over the role of Petra Schmidt-Schaller in "Tatort"

Franziska Weisz took over the role of "Tatort" detective alongside Wotan Wilke Möhring in 2015 following the departure of Petra Schmidt-Schaller. She had played Grosz's predecessor Katharina Lorenz in the first six episodes of "Tatort" in northern Germany. Möhring's role of the taciturn and milk-drinking investigator Falke was introduced in 2013 with the film "Feuerteufel". So far, 18 episodes have been broadcast.

Read more at stern+: On television and in countless crime thrillers, Germany's north is becoming a crime scene. Who is behind this flood of success? And what is the secret of the coastal crime series?

Source: www.stern.de