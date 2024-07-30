- This is the sixth largest wildfire in California history.

The raging wildfire in Northern California, which has been burning for days, has grown to become the sixth-largest fire in the history of the U.S. West Coast state. The so-called Park Fire has now engulfed an area of nearly 1,500 square kilometers, Cal Fire announced on Monday (local time). In 2020, the Creek Fire, the fifth-largest wildfire, had scorched vast stretches of the Sierra Nevada mountain region.

Around 12 percent of the current fire burning north of Sacramento, near the city of Chico, has been contained, according to Cal Fire. Almost 5,000 personnel are on the scene. The latest damage assessment revealed that more than 110 buildings have been destroyed. Around 4,200 people were ordered to evacuate. However, some evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Arson suspect denies charges

Initial investigations suggest the fire may have been started deliberately. A suspect, who was arrested last week, appeared in court on Monday (local time). District Attorney Mike Ramsey said in a press conference that the 42-year-old man denied the arson charges.

Investigators in Butte County believe the suspect pushed a burning car down a steep slope, causing the fire. The man, now in custody, claims his vehicle was parked on the side of the road and accidentally caught fire, causing him to flee. If convicted, the man, who has a criminal record, faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Mother dog and puppies rescued

The rapidly spreading flames have devastated vast areas and forced thousands from their homes. Initially, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

The rescue of a mother dog and her four puppies made headlines. A resident's truck broke down while fleeing the flames, leaving behind two adult Rottweilers and their puppies in the vehicle.

It took a rescue team four days to land nearby by helicopter. The office of the sheriff reported that the animals were found "tired and very thirsty." Unfortunately, the father of the puppies did not survive, but the mother dog and her offspring were rescued.

