Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsThe German Sports Aid Foundation

This is how much (or how little) money nations pay their athletes

At the 2024 Olympics, it's not just about glory and honor. The athletes are also competing for substantial prize money from their home countries. Who pays the most, and who is stingy?

 and  Katherine Bradley
2 min read
German gold medalist swimmer Lukas Maertens next to the second place Elijah Winnington (Australia)...
German gold medalist swimmer Lukas Maertens next to the second place Elijah Winnington (Australia) and the third place Kim Woomin (South Korea) at the Olympics 2024

- This is how much (or how little) money nations pay their athletes

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, over ten thousand athletes from 206 nations will compete for medals, glory, immortality - and prizes from their home countries. The prize money varies greatly.

While some nations reward their athletes with a few thousand euros, others pay small fortunes for gold, silver, and bronze. How much will German medal winners receive - and how do we compare internationally?

What do German winners get at the 2024 Olympics?

In Germany, it's the German Sports Aid Foundation that pays prize money to Olympic participants for their medals. These payments are privately funded and do not come from public funds. The amount has been constant for a decade, but the actual payment is made a year after the award ceremony.

This year, the Sports Aid Foundation plans to distribute a total of 2.1 million euros to successful participants in the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Paris. The most is awarded for a gold medal.

German Olympic medal winners will be rewarded as follows: 20,000 euros for gold, 15,000 euros for silver, and 10,000 euros for bronze, regardless of the sport.

In addition, athletes who secure places beyond the podium also receive prize money: 5,000 euros for fourth place, 4,000 euros for fifth, 3,000 euros for sixth, 2,000 euros for seventh, and 1,500 euros for eighth place.

However, compared to other nations, the amounts are rather low. How much do other countries pay?

What other nations pay for Olympic prizes

Other nations pay the following for a gold medal:

  1. Hong Kong: 690,000 €
  2. Singapore: 686,000 €
  3. Taiwan: 550,000 € (plus a monthly 3,700 € for life)
  4. Israel: 254,000 €
  5. Serbia: 201,000 €
  6. Italy: 178,540 €
  7. Spain: 93,240 €
  8. France: 79,352 €
  9. USA: 35,500 €
  10. Canada: 13,485 €
  11. Australia: 12,000 €

In Paris, the World Athletics body will for the first time add an additional 50,000 US dollars (approximately 46,000 euros) to each gold medal for its Olympic champions. This marks the first time a sports federation has distributed cash prizes to its winners at the Olympics. While this move is welcomed by athletes, other sports federations and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have expressed criticism.

The German Sports Aid Foundation is the entity responsible for awarding prize money to German Olympic athletes, independently funded and provided a year after the event.In contrast to nations like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan offering significant sums for a gold medal, German winners receive 20,000 euros for gold, 15,000 euros for silver, and 10,000 euros for bronze.

Read also:

Comments

Related

DBB team advances to the Olympic quarterfinals
Sport

DBB team advances to the Olympic quarterfinals

DBB team advances to the Olympic quarterfinals In a game that was only strong in phases, the German basketball national team managed to defeat Brazil. This means that the DBB team has secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games. In the end, Dennis Schröder took control and

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public