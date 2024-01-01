German charts - This is how Mariah Carey could become "Comet" dangerous

Currently number one in Germany, Mariah Carey's seasonal song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" will soon disappear from the charts again. If it storms back to the top of the German charts at the end of 2024, it could become Germany's most successful number one hit and break the record held by "Komet" by Udo Lindenberg and Apache 207.

The song by Lindenberg and rapper Apache spent a total of 21 weeks at number one in its first year in 2023. Mariah Carey has spent 17 weeks at number one so far, four of them in the past year alone. The Christmas hit was released at the end of 1994, so it will be 30 years old this year.

If she reaches the top spot again for four weeks or even five in 2024, she will set the record for "Komet" - at least. Only since 2019 has Carey made it to the top spot in GfK Entertainment's Official German Charts for a few weeks around Christmas every year.

Apache 207 no longer has the longest-running chart hit

Speaking of recurring Christmas hits: For many years,"Last Christmas" by Wham! was the longest-placed track in the German singles charts. Last year, the song "Roller" by Ludwigshafen rapper Apache 207 overtook George Michael's catchy tune. In the meantime, however, Apache is no longer the record holder.

British singer-songwriter Tom Odell overtook Apache 207 at the beginning of December. His love song "Another Love" was written in 2013 and has become popular again in recent years, for example through Tiktok. It developed into a solidarity song for Ukraine and Iran.

Odell's "Another Love" currently has 202 weeks, Apache's song "Roller", released in 2019, has 199. The Christmas pop song "Last Christmas", released in 1984, has 169 weeks.

Like Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Last Christmas" spends a few weeks in the charts every year during the Christmas period.

