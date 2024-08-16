- This is how it is in Colombia for their safety.

Since Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (43) stepped down as working royals in spring 2020, there have been ongoing discussions about their security. Prince Harry even took the matter to court in London to fight for his right to security protection in the UK - so far, without success. It is therefore surprising that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now traveled to one of the most dangerous countries in the world: Colombia. What is the situation regarding their security there?

According to the British newspaper "Independent", Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been provided with an "immense security presence" consisting of "14 car and police convoys" for their four-day trip to Colombia. The report suggests that the visit has caused uproar in the country, with the government being accused of using the couple as "political pawns" to cover up a series of corruption allegations. Who is responsible for their security and how much it costs remains unknown.

Personal Invitation from Vice President Márquez

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan accepted the personal invitation of Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez (42). She welcomed the couple on Thursday (15th August) in the capital Bogotá. The three of them then visited a school. In the coming days, they have more engagements planned, including a meeting with participants of the Invictus Games initiated by Prince Harry. Due to the ongoing conflicts in the South American country, the exact itinerary is kept secret. Adding to the complexity is the fact that there has already been an assassination attempt on host and Vice President Márquez in the past.

This trip is not an official royal visit but rather a trip in the framework of the Archewell Foundation of the couple. The focus of their stay is on the issue of cyberbullying and online discrimination, particularly among young people. Moreover, the visit aims to promote the leadership role of women in Colombia.

