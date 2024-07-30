At the end, the voice cracks, it breaks, it stutters, it squeaks. It sounds like a mix of the animated series South Park and Donald Duck. In between, it seems to falter briefly: "Friends, this is incredible, this is un... " Apparently, ARD equestrian commentator Carsten Sostmeier in his excitement had pushed the microphone away and briefly silenced himself before continuing to cheer euphorically. "Friends! Bravo, bravo, bravo! Wow, what a tour d'honneur of emotions that gallops right into our hearts." Sostmeier can't contain himself as Michael Jung's gold coup in eventing becomes official.

It was a brief but big TV moment that viewers witnessed and heard during the live broadcast on ARD on Monday afternoon. Sostmeier's words were of the kind that people will still talk about years later. Even those who can't relate to equestrian sports became fans in those seconds, practically smelling the fresh hay from the stables.

Jung secured the gold medal in the individual eventing with a flawless show jumping round, a feat no eventing rider had achieved before. The last ride was also exciting because Jung had incurred four penalty points on his horse Chipmunk the day before in the first jumping round. His lead over Australian Christopher Burton had shrunk, and the gold medal was no longer certain. Jung had to remain faultless in the last jumping round to defend his lead.

A Glorious Display of Emotional Sports Commentary

But Jung, currently the world's best eventing rider, kept his nerves. After 60 seconds of tension on the course in front of the Palace of Versailles, the big moment arrived - and Sostmeier delivered a masterclass in emotional sports commentary. If eventing were as popular as football, Sostmeier's performance would now be mentioned in the same breath as Herbert Zimmermann's legendary commentary on the 1954 FIFA World Cup.

"Oh friends, now our pulse needs a day, maybe even two, to come down after something like this," said an emotional Sostmeier, who has been commenting on equestrian sports since the early 90s. For many, the 64-year-old was already a cult commentator. Professionals and social media users have always celebrated him as a "horse whisperer".

Carsten Sostmeier Makes Everyone a Riding Expert

Rather, one should speak of a "horse riding whisperer". Sostmeier's expertise is legendary. He has always been one of those commentators who you just love listening to because they passionately and competently convey a sport and what makes it special. Listening to Sostmeier makes you feel like an expert, even if you've never sat on a horse in your life. Suddenly, show jumping and dressage feel close. That's the great art.

In his enthusiasm, Sostmeier called Jung, the gold medal winner, the "King of Equestrianism of Versailles" and added: "You are writing Olympic equestrian history. Congratulations, I bow before this horse. It's something so fascinating. Yes, I tip my hat or my headphones to this performance." The compliment also applies to Sostmeier, who delivered a great Olympic moment in Versailles.

