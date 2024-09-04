- This individual is singlehandedly dominating the Venice scene.

Typically, it's often Cristiano Ronaldo (39), the renowned football star, who steals the limelight in their relationship. But these days, Georgina Rodríguez (30) is giving him a run for his money. First, she turned heads with paparazzi snaps from their swanky yacht vacation in the Mediterranean, where Ronaldo just couldn't keep his hands off her backside. Now, she's shining solo in Venice. On Tuesday evening, she graced the celebration of "Diva e Donna" magazine's 20th anniversary, and even received an award.



For her big night, she picked a stunning white chiffon dress with a high slit up to her thighs. She accessorized with a floral necklace and completed her look with a pair of simple heeled sandals. The event, which coincided with the 81st International Film Festival, saw Georgina receiving the "Diva e Donna Woman of the Year" award for her Netflix series "I Am Georgina".

After their luxurious yacht vacation on "Ayla", Georgina, Ronaldo's partner, touched down in Venice on Monday as she shared with her 62.6 million Instagram followers. She made her debut at the Hotel Excelsior in a stylish black dress with an asymmetrical hemline.

The former shop assistant has been with the Portuguese footballer, who is now signed to Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, since 2016. The couple is blessed with two children and also counts his three other children as part of their family. Lately, there have been whispers that the couple has been married for a while now, as he referred to her as his wife in a YouTube video.



