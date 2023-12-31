Premiere in ZDF format - This has never happened before: "Traumschiff" captain Florian Silbereisen gives passionate kisses and has sex

In the 100th episode of"Traumschiff", there is a change of course for viewers: Captain Max Parger, played by Florian Silbereisen, is heading for love.

An absolute novelty in the New Year's episode, which is broadcast at 20:15. Until now, the captain has not been allowed to have his own love story. But after just six minutes, we see him hand in hand with a woman. Parger was on shore leave and seems to have used the time for a romance.

The lucky lady is called Veronika Bruckner (Wanda Perdelwitz). "The fact that you accompanied me to the harbor doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye," he says. She replies: "And you work here?" Parger says yes and points towards the ship.

"Traumschiff": duel between Florian Silbereisen and Oliver Pocher

In the next moment, the two kiss passionately. After a brief back and forth à la "It would be better if it ended here", she finally comes on board after all.

Her colleagues immediately speculate about their captain's romance and ask him questions. But they find out very little, for example: She stayed in the same hotel, that's where they met.

Veronika Bruckner also visits him on the bridge, where they kiss several times in front of the crew and don't hold back.

But what happens behind closed cabin doors in this episode surpasses everything. They have a dinner date and she wants to pick him up. Bruckner has dressed up and is wearing a glittering blouse. But the captain is not ready yet. He opens the door with a white towel.

"I thought we were going out for dinner," she says. "Yes, but you're too early. I'm practically still naked." But Veronika is undeterred, she opens the cabin door wider and confidently enters the room: "I'll start with dessert," she says and pushes the door shut behind her.

An almost-naked scene of the two of them can be seen a good half hour later. After a wild motorcycle ride to the beach in Nusantara and a confession of love from Max Parger, they both drop their clothes and jump into the cool water in bikinis and swimming trunks.

But then comes the surprising twist: Oliver Pocher turns up in a Hawaiian shirt - and doesn't have any good news in his luggage.

In an interview with "Bild", Silbereisen said about his role: "Of course, the captain won't divulge what happens behind closed doors."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de