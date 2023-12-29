This game is the biggest disappointment of the World Darts Championship

Mouth wide open and then delivered: Darts superstar Michael van Gerwen easily reached the quarter-finals at the World Championships in London. The Dutchman won 4:0 against Stephen Bunting, who had previously played strongly.

Fans and experts went into the first round of 16 of the World Darts Championship with high expectations. However, only one player lived up to expectations: Michael van Gerwen defeated Stephen Bunting with ease, clearly dismantling the top man of the first three rounds with a 4-0 win.

Bunting's weak performance turned the eagerly awaited top match into an absolute bore. The fact that the match didn't live up to its promise is a great compliment for Michael van Gerwen. "Bring me Bunting", "MvG" had said after his success in the third round. The Englishman, on the other hand, declared himself the "big" or even "massive underdog" several times when asked by ntv and unintentionally followed up these words with actions.

Total dominance by Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen won the first set in the deciding leg and also kept full control in a contested second round. Van Gerwen also won the set in the final fifth leg. The third and fourth sets then turned into a one-sided walkover for the Dutchman.

Bunting, on the other hand, was never able to build on the strong performances of his first two matches at the World Championship in London's Alexandra Palace. While the darts were still magnetically attracted by the triple fields in the matches against Ryan Joyce and the German Florian Hempel, Bunting never got into the game despite the great support of the crowd, especially at the beginning.

Next opponent? "Will be my desert for New Year"

In the end, Michael van Gerwen's dominant performance not only captivated his English opponent, but also the crowd. The "Bunting Wonderland" sung about by the Englishman became a soulless wasteland on this evening.

Michael van Gerwen was all the more pleased about the big exclamation mark on the competition. The 3000 enthusiastic fans at Alexandra Palace cheered "Mighty Mike" euphorically and with their mouths wide open after his match dart.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for van Gerwen on New Year's Day - either against Schindler conqueror Scott Williams or Australian Damon Heta. In the interview after the match it seemed as if van Gerwen had to laugh about the possible opponents in the semi-final duel. "Scott Williams or Damon Heta will be my desert on New Year's Day," said the Dutchman, brimming with confidence.

Source: www.ntv.de