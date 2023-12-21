This food processor beats the Thermomix

Of course, you can also stir, bake, cook and fry things yourself. But who doesn't like a helping hand? With a suitable food processor, for example. The top dog here is the Thermomix. But Warentest chooses another appliance as the test winner.

We always cook and bake. More of the latter over the next few days. But whether kneading dough, cooking or chopping vegetables: food processors with a cooking function can make work much easier. Stiftung Warentest tested the capabilities of seven food processors and not only had them weigh ingredients, fry meat or chop vegetables, but also simulated their use over several years. The appliances are available at prices between 265 and 1500 euros.

The result of the test? Five appliances passed the long-term test without any major complaints. However, the Klarstein "GrandPrix" broke down beforehand. The Kenwood "Cooking Chef XL KCL95.424SI" is only "satisfactory" for other reasons, both in the overall result and in the durability test. For example, the plastic ring of the steamer insert shrinks on first use, causing the insert to slip into the bowl. However, this still made it possible to achieve acceptable steaming results.

Top dog comes in second place

Only one machine mastered all tasks without any major slip-ups: the "Cookit" from Bosch (approx. 1400 euros), which secured the test victory with a score of 2.0. "It grates, cuts, weighs, mixes and cooks well or satisfactorily", concluded Stiftung Warentest. It is also the only one to achieve a "satisfactory" when chopping onions - others only shred them into unevenly sized pieces. The equipment is extensive, the searing temperature is sufficient for the desired roasting flavors. However, the model is quite heavy and takes up a lot of space, and the recipes cannot be set for different numbers of people.

The Vorwerk "Thermomix TM6" came in second place with a score of 2.5 - it costs the same as the Bosch machine, but you have to pay around 100 euros more for the vegetable chopper. It is the easiest to assemble and is the easiest to fill and empty, but is not convincing when grating and the temperature control is too imprecise for the test team.

Stiftung Warentest's price-performance tip is the Moulinex "ClickChef HF4568" (score 2.9), which costs only a fraction of the first-placed model at around 300 euros. Although it offers the least convenience and has few accessories, it cannot be used for grating or slicing, for example. On the other hand, it has the best scales in the test and is very durable.

Source: www.ntv.de