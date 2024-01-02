Skip to content
"This defeat hits me hard": Michael van Gerwen reacts to surprising exit

Michael van Gerwen has already reached the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship. Even his opponent is surprised, van Gerwen himself reacts to X.

Seemed to be in a sorry mood when leaving the World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen.aussiedlerbote.de

Michael van Gerwen has spoken out on social media after another disappointment at the World Darts Championship. "Unbelievable. This is not the way I wanted to start 2024. I didn't reach my A-game, this defeat hits me hard," the 34-year-old Dutchman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night. Van Gerwen had previously lost his quarter-final against England's Scott Williams with 3:5 in a complete surprise.

𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘. 💭 Not the way I wanted to start 2024. I didn’t reach my A-game today and this loss hits hard. Thanks for the support through the World Championship. 💚 pic.twitter.com/cmYWGrk4U3

— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2024

It is the fifth consecutive World Championship in which van Gerwen has failed to win the trophy. His previous titles came in 2014, 2017 and 2019, with van Gerwen recalling his earlier dominance in the opening rounds. The first three matches against Irishman Keane Barry (3:0), Dutchman Richard Veenstra (4:0) and England's co-favorite Stephen Bunting (4:0) went off without a hitch.

Van Gerwen's World Championship exit comes as a surprise

"Michael is the best player of our generation. To have beaten him on this stage is crazy," said surprise winner Williams. He had already defeated the seeded players Danny Noppert (Netherlands), Martin Schindler (Germany) and Australia's Damon Heta.

