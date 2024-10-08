This compact device is capable of wirelessly charging three Apple devices concurrently.

Avid Apple enthusiasts often own an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. For them, Anker presents a novel solution with its MagGo wireless charging station, capable of charging all three devices simultaneously. What sets this station apart is its compactness, folding down to the size of a palm. This feature proves quite handy while traveling, and also provides an organized charging area at home. ntv.de has put the new Anker MagGo wireless charging station to the test.

Sleek, stylish, and exceptionally compact

There have been multiple foldable Qi charging stations available for three Apple devices, but none have been as compact as this one. Anker has managed to achieve this by incorporating sophisticated design elements, with round pads magnetically attaching to each other via their flat charging surfaces. Two equal, 6-centimeter diameter discs work together to form a base, allowing the smaller Watch dock to sit securely on top. Elastic silicone bands, housing the wires, connect the various components.

Although the power supply unit that comes with the station is quite large, it's not necessary to carry it around during travel.

Alternative power supplies

An additional power supply is required when you want to charge devices like iPads and MacBooks, as the power supply of the station only features a USB-C output. A suitable alternative, offering enough power, such as the Anker Prime 737 with 100 watts, should then be used.

The power supply that comes with the station is particularly appealing to travelers due to a unique feature. It includes a foldable US plug, on which EU or UK alternatives can be attached.

High-quality and powerful

The 115-gram charging station feels robust, and the silicone bands don't give off the impression of breaking easily. However, the two larger pads require slight adjustments after folding, while the small charging surface remains perfectly stationary. Unfortunately, a transport bag for the station is not included.

The charging performance is absolutely top-notch. Compatible iPhones from series 12 receive up to 15 watts of power, while both the Apple Watch and AirPods with Qi functionality receive a steady 5 watts each.

The devices attach securely to their respective pads, and rubberized surfaces protect the iPhone and Apple Watch from scratches. Anker's ActiveShield technology, employing sensors that track device temperature up to 3 million times daily, ensures safety against overheating.

MagSafe compatibility and unique folding feature

MagSafe cases for the iPhone, adhering to Apple's specifications, are compatible with the station. However, Anker warns against using thicker than 2.5 millimeter covers or protectors without a magnetic ring, as they may reduce charging efficiency.

The station's unique feature is the ability to fold it vertically, allowing the iPhone to use standby mode, displaying the time and other information. Unfortunately, the other devices cannot be charged simultaneously during this orientation.

Final thoughts

The MagGo wireless charging station demonstrates impressive performance, convenience, and style. Its high price at around 100 euros may be off-putting, but Anker is currently offering a discount, pricing it at just under 85 euros, making it a worthwhile investment.

The MagGo wireless charging station is the most compact foldable Qi charging station available for three Apple devices, setting it apart from other options. However, an additional power supply, like the Anker Prime 73 with 100 watts, is necessary for devices that require more power, such as iPads and MacBooks.

