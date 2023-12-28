This coach search is "all about survival"

The situation is threatening, time is short: who will take on the delicate mission at FC Köln? The Bundesliga club, threatened by relegation, is desperately searching for a successor to coach Steffen Baumgart. Everything is at stake at the Effzeh.

The delicate search for a new coach continues at 1. FC Köln. The penultimate place in the table, the transfer ban imposed by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for the next two transfer periods and the financial bottlenecks at FC are likely to deter many candidates. In view of this gloomy scenario, Friedhelm Funkel is growing increasingly concerned about his former club. "You have to say it so clearly: it's now about the survival of FC Köln," the 70-year-old soccer coach told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper, describing the job of Baumann's successor as a "Herculean task".

Ideally, the savior in need should be found by the start of training on January 2. This personnel issue is of central importance. After all, it is the only adjustment that Cologne can still make after the transfer ban until January 2025. "The CAS ruling is a disaster. Especially when you have your back to the wall and should actually be strengthening the team," lamented retired footballer Funkel, who saved Cologne from relegation in the 2021 relegation play-off. "The task of staying in the league will be damn difficult. But it can and must succeed - otherwise FC could face even more difficult, troubled times."

The growing criticism of the club's management is making attempts to limit the damage more difficult. According to Horst Heldt, FC "missed the chance to shape an era with Steffen. A unique opportunity to go through thick and thin together". The former sporting director of Cologne, who signed Baumgart in May 2021, blamed the club bosses for the difficult situation. "They walked into this situation with their eyes wide open," he said on Sky.

Baumgart interview could motivate successor

New coach names are in the media almost daily. With Thomas Reis, André Breitenreiter, Stefan Kuntz, Bo Svensson, Ralph Hasenhüttl, Heiko Herrlich, Enrico Maaßen and long-time assistant coach André Pawlak, the list of possible candidates is now astonishingly long. On the day after Baumgart's departure, sporting director Christian Keller tried to dispel emerging concerns that hardly any soccer coaches would be confident enough to take on this delicate mission: "In professional soccer, the saying goes for many players: The king is dead, long live the king. We were offered coaches like sand by the sea."

According to Keller, the new coach should continue the style of play introduced under Baumgart, identify with the club and the city and introduce even more talented players to the professional squad. Baumgart's first interview since leaving FC on December 21 could encourage candidates to take the plunge in Cologne. After all, he attested to the classiness and loyalty of his former team. "The lads are willing - and nobody has stabbed me in the back in all this time. I really appreciate that. I am convinced that this team will stay in the league and can do more than it has shown so far," the 51-year-old, who is still popular with Cologne fans, told Bild.

In addition, Baumgart swore his successor in for an emotional journey: "This club does something to you. Anyone who thinks they can resist this club with all their emotions - that's not possible. My heart will always be with FC."

