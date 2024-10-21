This American duo substantiates that their expenditures dwindled significantly by approximately $3,000 per month following their relocation to Italy.

The elderly educators, originating from Syracuse, New York, decided to abandon the US and permanently settle in Italy.

In the very same year, the Smarrellis, both having Italian origins, shifted to the captivating coastal town of Scalea, located in the southern Italian region of Calabria.

Noteworthy encounter

"We happened to be in St. Mark’s Square (Venice) when a quartet started playing (an Italian classic) 'Malafemmina'," recalls Tony, whose forefathers and grandfathers hailed from Tocco da Casauria in Abruzzo.

"That brought tears to my eyes, as my father used to spin his Italian records every Sunday during dinner and serenade my mother with this song."

Seeking to rekindle their Italian ancestry – Francine's mother had roots in Naples – the couple commenced their hunt for a residence. They stumbled upon an advertisement for a property posted by real estate agency Super Savvy Travelers, who were American expats residing in Calabria.

They purchased the 1,500-square-feet property, boasting three bedrooms, a dining room and a walk-in closet, for €150,000 (approximately $162,000) in November 2023.

"We flew to Italy a second time in 2023, put in an offer for that house, secured our visas in the US in a matter of three hours, sold our residence, packed up our belongings, and returned to Italy in December 2023," says Tony.

The Smarrellis entrusted a lawyer to expedite their residency permit and obtained an elective residence visa, permitting immigration so long as they yield a minimum income of at least €38,000 euros ($40,700).

They professed their choice of living in Scalea due to its alluring lifestyle, sea views, and relaxed pace.

Extra advantages included the delightful eateries (cheaper than in the States) and the cordiality of the locals, as acknowledged by the couple.

Although their newly-acquired abode was already dwelling-ready, the Smarrellis opted for a complete renovation, investing an additional €80,000 (around €86,500) to retile the property, install a fresh plumbing and electrical system, and construct two additional bathrooms, an updated kitchen, doors, windows, and screens.

The couple, who rented a nearby apartment during the renovation process, boasted an "outstanding" architect and construction firm, who completed their four-month reconstruction deadline.

They claim that a comparable property in the US would have been nearly impossible for them to afford.

"It would price between $1 to $2 million to reside on a coastline of South California or any coastal views on the Eastern Seaboard," says Tony.

Tony's father and grandfather relocated from Italy to the US in 1938 to pursue a better life, he notes.

Eighty-six years later, he finds himself living in Italy, enjoying a superior quality of life, he declares.

Lifestyle transformation

"Some of my dearest friends remark that it requires great courage to pick up and move to another country at 74 years of age.

"I tell them that it required bravery for my father and grandfather to embark on a boat voyage for eight weeks, with no dwelling, work, little money, no resources, and striving to create a better life for themselves in another country," says Tony, who previously served as a physical education teacher and high school basketball coach in the US for thirty years.

"In today's world, it's just a lifestyle change, and, for us, it was a beneficial decision."

Italy's sunshine, splendid landscapes, mouthwatering cuisine, and characterful villages attract expatriates.

However, the Smarrellis hadn't anticipated the significantly lower living expenses in comparison to the US, particularly for retirees.

They claim to have reduced their expenditures by nearly $3,000 per month, equating to $36,000 annually, after their permanent relocation.

The couple now spend around €1,200 each month between the two of them.

"The €1,200 includes dining out two to three days a week with a bottle of wine, amounting to €400 to €500 a month in total," says Tony.

Their monthly internet charges amount to €40, while their mobile phone bills are less than €20.

Veterinary services for their beagle Cooper cost around €20 per visit, while electricity and water bills amount to €200, with gas around €75.

Back in the US, the Smarrellis' mortgage alone was €1,500 per month, and Tony's golf membership, which included dining at the golf club and cart fees, amounted to €1,200.

Services were also more expensive. They affirm that their television fees amounted to €200, internet €180, and they spent approximately €265 on three mobile phones. Their monthly expenses also covered running two cars.

Lower living expenses

"Monthly expenses in the US before our departure were between €4,800 to €5,000. In total, we are €3,000 less monthly living in Italy," implies Tony.

He plans to apply for Italian citizenship, but his father's previous American naturalization complicates matters.

Tony, however, hopes to rectify this by appealing to a local court.

Scalea is the second destination the couple have relocated to since retiring in 2006.

Both enthusiastic golfers, the Smarrellis first moved from Syracuse to a golfing community in Pinehurst, North Carolina, later that year in search of warmer weather.

"We really enjoyed living there, but after 18 years, the tranquil golfing community was turning into a bustling place and no longer had the charm we loved," he mentions.

Tony, who's been crowned senior club champion 11 times at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, has since hung up his golfing clubs.

But he's discovered new hobbies to keep himself occupied in Calabria, like canvas painting and creating intricate mosaic wall art.

He and Francine are making the most of their time in Italy, visiting nearby towns and dining out together frequently.

They fill their days by stepping out onto their balcony every morning for a coffee or two, and unwinding there with a glass of wine in the evening.

As for advice for other retirees considering an expat life in Italy, the Smarrellis recommend doing some in-depth online research before taking the plunge, and spending time in various Italian regions, considering the pros and cons of each.

"Southern Italy isn't as crowded or commercialized (as the rest of the country). It's the real, old-school Italy!" says Tony.

