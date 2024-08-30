- Thirty-six teams participating in the German Championship utilize wooden backdrops.

This weekend, the South Harz region is playing host to Waldtag Sachsen-Anhalt's fourth edition. The central attraction is the German Championships for horse-drawn timber sports, with 36 teams nationwide securing their spots to participate. The championships will unfold in Grillenberg's Sangerhausen district.

Coordinated by the Draft Horse Interest Group, these competitions will categorize teams based on their performance with single and double horse teams. A unique accolade will be awarded to the most harmonious pair. Moreover, experienced forest workers will partake in their 16th state championship, employing equipment such as chainsaws and axes.

Besides these competitions, the coronation of Germany's new Elderberry Queen and State Forest Queen will take place at the event. Around 40 vendors will be stationed around Jugendwaldheim Wildenstall in Grillenberg. The two-day program encompasses forest and forestry excursions, together with demonstrations of equipment utilization.

Organized by the "Our Forest" association, which was founded in 2019 and is based in Sangerhausen, Mansfeld-South Harz district, the Waldtag Sachsen-Anhalt is intended to enlighten visitors about the multifaceted roles and significance of forests. Emphasis lies on sustainable forest management, which includes the traditional skill of horse-drawn timber sports.

