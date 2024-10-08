Thirty individuals sustain significant injuries in a catastrophic bus crash in Dresden.

In Dresden, a bus driver mismanaged the steering wheel during peak traffic hours, causing the bus to swerve off its path and collide with a tree and a minitruck. The mishap left the bus hovering about a meter off the ground. Approximately 30 individuals required hospitalization.

As per a fire department representative's account, the incident resulted in 26 people suffering minor injuries, while 4 individuals sustained serious injuries. Graphic images and footage from the scene depicted the battered front end of the city bus, now embedded within a minitruck from Dresden's public transport network. The impact was so powerful that it lifted the bus and lodged it atop the minitruck.

According to reports, the bus driver lost control around 7:25 AM, swerving off the Bautzner Straße in Neustadt district, mowing down a pedestrian path, and subsequently smashing into a tree. Consequently, the bus was raised and got lodged atop a parked minitruck, as explained by the fire department's spokesperson.

Due to the magnitude of injuries, hospitals in Dresden's Saxon state capital were placed on high alert. While firefighters initiated the process of extricating the bus from the minitruck, the operation seemed far from completion, with the fire department estimating that it could take several more hours to complete the task, requiring up to 100 personnel at times. The resulting road closure remained in effect during this period.

Firefighters worked diligently to extricate the bus from the minitruck, utilizing their firefighting Equipment and skills to ensure the safety of the trapped individuals. Due to the complexity of the operation, the fire department called for additional resources, mobilizing around 100 firefighters to assist.

