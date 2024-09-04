- Third triumph: Groves clinches victory in stage seventeen of the Vuelta

Pro Cyclist Kaden Groves bagges third victory in the 79th Vuelta a España. The Australian victorily concluded stage 17, which appeared to be the final sprint opportunity, between Arnuero and Santander, triumphing over Czech competitor Pavel Bittner and Belgian Vito Braet. No German cyclist managed to secure a top ten spot.

Groves maintains his possession of the green jersey in the points classification. He snatched the jersey from Wout van Aert after the Belgian had an accident the previous day.

Van Aert escapes fractures

Simultaneously, van Aert's Dutch Visma squad confirmed that the cyclist had no fractures. Regardless, it's unclear if he'll participate in the World Championships commencing on September 22 in Zurich. The versatile athlete, who clinched three stages throughout this year's Vuelta, suffered an injury to his knee in a crash during a descent.

Thursday's stage is anticipated to be the final opportunity for sprinters, but a first-category climb approximately 45 kilometers before the finish could impede the speedy riders. Subsequent stages consist mainly of flat terrain, culminating in the Izki Nature Park in the Basque Country. The race concludes with an individual time trial in Madrid on Sunday.

