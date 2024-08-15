- Third place finishers Friedrich and Grabosch take team sprint titles

Olympia bronze medalists Pauline Grabosch and Lea Sophie Friedrich, along with Clara Schneider (all Track Team Brandenburg), convincingly won the gold medal in the team sprint at the German track cycling championships in Berlin's Velodrom before their vacation. Emma Hinze, who was part of the bronze trio in Paris, did not start. Schneider, Grabosch, and Friedrich secured victory in 46.957 seconds, ahead of the Landesverband Thüringen and a mixed team.

The team rad-net Oßwald, featuring Ludwigsfelder Roger Kluge, won the 4000-meter team pursuit, as they did last year. The quartet caught up with the team from Landesverband Nordrhein-Westfalen just before the finish. Brandenburg took third place. In the women's event, the LKT Team from Cottbus, led by Olympic starter Lena Charlotte Reißner, won in 4:31.165 minutes, ahead of two mixed teams.

Henric Hackmann from the Bahnteam Rheinland-Pfalz won the 1000-meter time trial in 1:01.185 minutes. Felix Groß from Leipzig (1:01.626) took second place, followed by Benjamin Boos from Singen (1:01.807), both from Team rad-net Oßwald.

After their successful performance at the German track cycling championships, Pauline Grabosch, Lea Sophie Friedrich, and Clara Schneider from Team Sprint at The Olympic Games, were excited to embark on their vacation. Regarding the men's events, Team rad-net Oßwald, who had previously won the team pursuit at The Olympic Games, managed to secure another victory.

Read also: