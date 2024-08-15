Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Olympic Games

Third place finishers Friedrich and Grabosch take team sprint titles

Ten days after winning bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris, Pauline Grabosch and Lea Sophie Friedrich win gold at the German Championships in track cycling.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
After the Olympic bronze, Pauline Grabosch and Lea Sophie Friedrich win another medal.
After the Olympic bronze, Pauline Grabosch and Lea Sophie Friedrich win another medal.

- Third place finishers Friedrich and Grabosch take team sprint titles

Olympia bronze medalists Pauline Grabosch and Lea Sophie Friedrich, along with Clara Schneider (all Track Team Brandenburg), convincingly won the gold medal in the team sprint at the German track cycling championships in Berlin's Velodrom before their vacation. Emma Hinze, who was part of the bronze trio in Paris, did not start. Schneider, Grabosch, and Friedrich secured victory in 46.957 seconds, ahead of the Landesverband Thüringen and a mixed team.

The team rad-net Oßwald, featuring Ludwigsfelder Roger Kluge, won the 4000-meter team pursuit, as they did last year. The quartet caught up with the team from Landesverband Nordrhein-Westfalen just before the finish. Brandenburg took third place. In the women's event, the LKT Team from Cottbus, led by Olympic starter Lena Charlotte Reißner, won in 4:31.165 minutes, ahead of two mixed teams.

Henric Hackmann from the Bahnteam Rheinland-Pfalz won the 1000-meter time trial in 1:01.185 minutes. Felix Groß from Leipzig (1:01.626) took second place, followed by Benjamin Boos from Singen (1:01.807), both from Team rad-net Oßwald.

After their successful performance at the German track cycling championships, Pauline Grabosch, Lea Sophie Friedrich, and Clara Schneider from Team Sprint at The Olympic Games, were excited to embark on their vacation. Regarding the men's events, Team rad-net Oßwald, who had previously won the team pursuit at The Olympic Games, managed to secure another victory.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public