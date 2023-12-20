Police operation in Dortmund - Third division match canceled due to suspicious object

The third division soccer match between Borussia Dortmund II and Preußen Münster has been called off due to the discovery of a suspicious object in the stadium, according to the police. "There was no danger to bystanders at any time. The decision was made in close consultation between the clubs, the referees, the DFB and the responsible police authority," BVB announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, identification of the object is ongoing.

According to the clubs, the object was found in the guest block of Dortmund's "Rote Erde" stadium, which is located directly next to BVB's Bundesliga stadium. The match had actually been scheduled to kick off at 19:00. "An alternative date has not yet been set," Dortmund announced.

