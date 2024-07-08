Transfers - Third division club Wiesbaden signs winger

Soccer-Third league team SV Wehen Wiesbaden announced the next new signing. As the club from the Hessian state capital announced, winger Ryan Johansson is switching from SC Freiburg II to SV Wehen. According to the information provided by both clubs, they agreed on keeping the transfer details confidential.

Born in Luxembourg, Johansson joined the youth of FC Bayern Munchen in 2017. Through stations in Spain and the Netherlands, it went to the second team in Freiburg in the past summer. "Ryan will enrich us with his courage, his tempo, and his dynamism," said Wehen's sports manager Uwe Stoever about the 23-year-old.

The transfer of Ryan Johansson from SC Freiburg II to 3rd league team SV Wehen Wiesbaden is a significant new addition for the Hesse-based club. Despite the confidential nature of the transfer details, this move marks an exciting shift in the soccer landscape of Baden-Württemberg and Germany. Having started his journey with FC Bayern Munchen's youth team in 2017, Johansson has now embarked on a new phase of his career in Wiesbaden. As a youth product of FC Bayern, Johansson's transfer to a less prominent club like SV Wehen Wiesbaden might raise some eyebrows, but the winger is confident and ready to prove himself. With the arrival of attacking talent like Ryan Johansson, SV Wehen Wiesbaden aims to continue climbing the ranks in the German soccer pyramid, potentially eyeing promotions to higher leagues.

