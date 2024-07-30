- Third child dies after knife attack in England

Third child dies after knife attack in UK's Southport; five children and two adults still fighting for their lives. A nine-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to Merseyside Police. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of five more children and two adults who were severely injured. Three other children, also being treated in hospitals, are now out of danger.

Two girls, aged six and seven, were killed in the attack on Monday. They were participating in a holiday camp themed around Taylor Swift. The US superstar expressed her shock and condolences in an emotional message on Instagram.

"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is still on my mind, and I'm completely shocked," Swift wrote in her Instagram story. "These were just little kids in a dance class. I don't know how to even begin to express my sympathy to their families."

Swift mourned "the loss of life and innocence" and remembered "the terrible trauma" for the families and first responders.

The holiday course for children aged six to eleven was fully booked with 25 participants, according to the BBC. It included a dance and yoga workshop, and making friendship bracelets, popular among Swift fans. A Swift fan's fundraiser for the families has so far raised over £60,000 (€71,180).

The suspected attacker, who was arrested at the scene, is still being questioned. The motive remains unclear. The 17-year-old was born in the Welsh capital Cardiff to Rwandan parents and has lived in the Southport area since 2013. Police believe he acted alone and are not looking for any other suspects. They are not treating the incident as terrorism. Police have also confirmed that a name circulating online as the suspect is incorrect.

The north-west English town of Southport, with a population of around 90,000 between Liverpool and Blackpool, is in shock. Some shops closed out of respect for the victims, and the local football club Southport FC cancelled a friendly match.

The crime scene was cordoned off. Mourners laid flowers and teddy bears. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visited the scene and praised the bravery of first responders and emergency services. "Everyone's thoughts are with the injured children, and we're praying for them," Cooper said.

