Crime - Thieves thwarted by plainclothes policemen

Two teenagers got caught by a civilian police officer during an ultimately unsuccessful theft in Frankfurt. The 16-year-old and the 17-year-old were initially out and about near the Alte Oper on the night of Christmas Eve to Christmas Day, as the police reported on Tuesday. The duo tried to engage passers-by in conversation while looking for valuables. Police officers observed this and followed them to Nordend.

According to the police, the youths did not initially find anything there either in their search for stolen goods. Shortly afterwards, they approached a potential victim they had spotted in a manner typical of such offenders, according to the police, and wanted to pat him down. However, the supposed victim revealed himself to be a plainclothes policeman and immediately stopped one of the youths. The other initially fled on foot, but was then also caught.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de