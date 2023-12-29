Man City star Jack Grealish - Thieves steal expensive jewelry

Soccer star Jack Grealish (28) and his club Manchester City defeated Everton FC 3:1 away from home last Wednesday evening, but the international was unable to enjoy the joy of the victory. While he was on the pitch, his house in Cheshire in the north-west of England was broken into. This was reported by the British newspaper "The Sun", among others. His family, including his fiancée Sasha Attwood, his parents, his grandmother and his siblings, are said to have been in the house at the time.

Those present are said to have been watching Grealish 's soccer match on TV together when they heard noises and dogs barking from upstairs in the house. They are said to have then activated the panic alarm of the security service. The alerted police are said to have feared a hostage situation and searched the property with a helicopter, among other things. Despite extensive security measures, the thieves were able to gain access to the 5.6 million pound property and are said to have fled with watches and jewelry worth one million pounds (the equivalent of around 1.2 million euros).

Investigations continue

"Nobody was hurt, but there was a lot of panic," The Sun quoted a source as saying. "It's a huge property, so it's understandable why no one heard anything at first." Grealish is said to have bought the seven-bedroom villa with his fiancée last year, but only moved in just before Christmas. His family is said to have visited there for the first time. Grealish himself is said to have learned of the burglary shortly after the game and rushed to his home and family.

Cheshire Police confirmed to The Sun that an emergency call was received at around 9:50pm on December 27 reporting a burglary and several stolen items. Officers had carried out searches in the area but had found no trace of suspects. The investigation would continue. "Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police."

Source: www.stern.de