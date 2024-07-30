- Thieves steal 12 tons of metal from a saddle train on A7

Unknown perpetrators stole twelve tons of metal from a truck and trailer in the Harburg district. The truck was parked at a rest area on the A7 highway near Egestorf, as reported by the police. The theft occurred between July 22nd and 29th.

The parking lot is equipped with barrier gates, and the truck and trailer was parked in the middle of the area. The perpetrators must have used a forklift or a wheel loader to transport the metal away. The damage is estimated to be in the five-figure range. The police have initiated an investigation and are seeking witnesses.

The police are currently interviewing trucking companies to gather information about any unusual activity or missing metal loads. The case remains open, and the police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

