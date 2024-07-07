Music - Thielemann's farewell concert in Dresden - Honorary conductor

Conductor Christian Thielemann bids farewell as Chief Conductor of the Sächsische Staatskapelle. At the opening of his last concert series in the Semperoper, the 65-year-old was enthusiastically celebrated like a pop star. However, he had also chosen a work that elicited a natural response of great emotion and applause from the audience – Gustav Mahler's monumental 8th Symphony. Known as the "Symphony of a Thousand" due to its large ensemble of several choirs, soloists, and the full orchestral setup, it was an impressive sight.

Besides the Dresden Staatsoper Chorus and the Semperoper Children's Chorus, the Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks and musicians from the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester participated in the performance. Thielemann was able to assemble a highly distinguished soloist ensemble, featuring Camilla Nylund (Soprano), Ricarda Merbeth (Soprano), Regula Mühlemann (Soprano), Štěpánka Pučálková (Alt), Christa Mayer (Alt), David Butt Philip (Tenor), Michael Volle (Bariton), and Georg Zeppenfeld (Bass).

Following the performance, Minister-President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) paid tribute to Thielemann on the Semperoper stage. Thielemann's dedication to music, never seeking spectacle, and his unique connection to Saxony and its people were acknowledged. Instead of saying goodbye, they said "Thank you and farewell," and looked forward to many more encounters. As a gift from the Free State, Kretschmer presented Thielemann with a baton made of Meissener Porcelain.

Special Title for the Conductor

The Staatskapelle bestowed upon its former Chief Conductor the title of Honorary Conductor, an honor previously bestowed upon Herbert Blomstedt and Sir Colin Davis. Orchestral management Friedwart Christian Dittmann thanked Thielemann for his contributions. His artistic influence had shaped and led the orchestra for 14 years. The appreciation was accompanied by a request for him to return to the podium of the Staatskapelle as a guest.

Thielemann recalled his first encounter with Dresden even before the fall of the Berlin Wall. He had been captivated by the city from the start. In 2003, he conducted the Staatskapelle for the first time with Brahms' "Requiem" in memory of the destruction of Dresden during World War II. Later, through family research, he discovered that the "Thielemanns" had lived in Dresden and Riesa two hundred years ago. There was, therefore, a "Genetic" connection between him and the region.

"I was enchanted from the start by the sound of this incredible orchestra," the conductor said to the applause of the audience. He had explored an extensive repertoire with the Staatskapelle. The Staatskapelle had stood its ground in music centers like Vienna, Salzburg, New York, or Tokyo. Thielemann referred to the Dresden orchestra as the "twin of the Vienna Philharmonic."

14 Years in Dresden

Thielemann also made a small cultural political appeal in his humorous speech. Sparing on culture was the worst thing to do. Saxony should treat the orchestra as it should be treated, he urged. Thielemann had initially wanted no fixed position in Dresden anymore, but things had turned out differently, he added, looking at his new role as General Music Director of the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin.

Thielemann had taken up his position with the Sächsische Staatskapelle at the beginning of the 2012/2013 season. Given that he had been acting in a de facto capacity for two years prior, he looked back on 14 years in Dresden.

