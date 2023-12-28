Upper Havel - Thief fills 189 liters into canister

An 18-year-old filled 189 liters of diesel into several canisters at a freeway service station near Stolpe in the Oberhavel district without paying. Staff were able to prevent the driver from driving off on the A111 on Wednesday evening. However, the suspected fuel fraudster then ran off on foot at the "Stolper Heide" service area, as the police department reported on Thursday. A tracking dog was deployed.

Finally, the police were able to stop two 18 and 21-year-old men who wanted to return to the vehicle with the full canisters. They did not want to admit to the fuel fraud: the 21-year-old was only there to settle the outstanding petrol station bill of 318.65 euros, the 18-year-old told the police.

The officers discovered stolen license plates on the car. It was also suspected that the 18-year-old did not even have a driver's license. The police were unable to say whether the diesel theft might also have something to do with the fact that drivers have to expect rising fuel costs in the new year.

